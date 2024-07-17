Home page World

A car crashed into a Paris restaurant early Friday evening. © Ian Langsdon/AFP

A car crashed into the outdoor terrace of a Paris restaurant. There were serious injuries. One person died.

Paris – People were having dinner in a restaurant in Paris (France) when a car crashed into the outdoor terrace. The police are currently assuming it was an accident, the newspaper reported. The Parisian and the transmitter BFMTV with reference to initial investigations. One person died in the incident. Several people were seriously injured, three of whom are said to be in critical condition.

According to reports, the car drove at high speed into the outdoor terrace of the restaurant, which is located in the 20th district. All of the victims were guests of the restaurant. Around 20 eyewitnesses in the immediate vicinity suffered severe shock.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m., according to investigators told AFP. The exact cause of the incident was initially unclear.

Driver flees after crash: Police assume accident, passenger under influence of alcohol and drugs

As the newspaper The Parisian and the transmitter BFMTV reported, citing the police, that the driver of the car fled. The passenger was arrested. He was said to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

In Paris, a car crashed into a café. Police believe it was an accident. © Ian Langsdon/AFP/dpa

Numerous police officers were deployed around the café near the famous Père-Lachaise cemetery, according to a journalist from the news agency AFP reported. At least four fire engines were nearby, and soldiers patrolled the nearby Place Gambetta.

The Olympic Games start in Paris on July 26. Shortly before the games, the French capital will be on heightened alert for possible attacks. Police and military will be on heavy duty.

