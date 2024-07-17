PARIS. A car crashed into the outdoor tables of a bar in Paris, in the Père Lachaise district. Le Figaro reports at least one dead and six injured. The police of the French capital report “several injured”. Shortly after the tragedy, a demining unit intervened on the scene.



(reuters)

According to police sources, the two people who were on board the car were probably under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The driver of the car fled while the passenger was arrested. According to the same sources, among the various injured, at least three are “in absolute emergency”.

(Updating)