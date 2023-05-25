Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

A car crashed into the Downing Street barrier on Thursday. © ustin tallis/afp

A car crashed into the Downing Street barrier in London’s government district. A man was arrested.

Update from May 25, 6:53 p.m.: Much of Whitehall has been closed to the public after a car crashed into the Downing Street barrier in London, reports sky news. It is also said that officers searched the trunk of the car and found a large white sheet.

Footage of the incident reportedly showed a small silver car appearing to be coming out of a parking lot next to the Department of Defense building. The car crosses Whitehall and brakes abruptly before driving straight into the gates of Downing Street.

A witness said: “I heard a bang, looked up and saw a crowd of police officers with Tasers yelling at the man.” The police were there very quickly.

First report from May 25, 6:38 p.m.: LONDON – A car crashed into the heavy Downing Street barrier at the British seat of government in London on Thursday. A man was arrested, among other things, for property damage, British media reported, citing the police. Nobody was injured. The background was initially unclear. Whitehall, which runs through the government district, has been closed, as has this BBC reported.

Downing Street has long been closed to vehicles, and the barrier has been strengthened over the decades. A large black metal fence has blocked access since 1989. (kiba/dpa)