A passenger car crashed into a public transport stop after colliding with another car in Moscow’s Mitino district, the TV channel reported. REN TV.

The incident took place on Dubravnaya Street. The driver of the car that crashed into the bus stop was behaving strangely and resisted the police officers who arrived at the scene. There was a bottle of vodka next to the seat. Presumably, the man was drunk.

The capital’s Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure in its Telegram-channel reported that the details of the incident are being clarified. Traffic at the scene of the accident is not obstructed.

