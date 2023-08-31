Home page World

A bear incident in Italy is causing a stir. A bear was hit by a car in the middle of the night. After the impact, the predator fled.

Vezzano – It was the middle of the night. Suddenly the bear appeared on the state road from Trento to Lake Garda (Italy). Apparently, the driver was not able to brake in time, reports Italian media. The impact with the adult predator must have been violent. The driver was not injured. Although the crash left significant damage to the car, the bear made off and disappeared into the woods.

North of Lake Garda: car crashes into adult bears

After the accident with the bear, the fire brigade and the forest authority were informed. At the scene of the accident, the emergency services searched for the wild animal. At first without success. At the same time, DNA samples were taken to clarify the bear’s identity. About 120 specimens live in Trentino. According to the forest authority, 69 of them have been genetically identified (as of 2021). After a bear’s deadly attack on a jogger in Trentino in April, a debate about the otherwise shy predator has sparked in Italy.

Bear appears on road to Lake Garda in the middle of the night

The wildlife accident happened near the restaurant “Al Vecchio Mulino” in Vezzano in Trentino on Tuesday evening (August 29). According to the Italian news portal, the area will kodami.it visited by a bear with her cub. There have been accidents involving wildlife on this section of road in the past.

There is a lot going on on the route from Trento to Lake Garda, especially in summer and in the tourist season. A bear was hit there late in the evening at the beginning of June. The bear then fled towards Bondone, like the Italian news agency ansa reported. Forest officials used dogs to search for the predator. Bear tracks were sampled on the hood. In June, a bear wandered through a town center on Lake Garda. A motorist filmed the foray.

After a bear incident on Lake Garda route: animal rights activists call for the construction of a wildlife corridor

After the bear incident, animal rights activists speak out. The Organistaion Oipa calls on the authorities to go in search of the bear that was hit and, if necessary, treat his injuries. On the other hand, others denounce the lack of wildlife corridors.

“Over the years we have seen a real massacre: bears, wolves, hoofed animals, foxes,” said spokeswoman Ivana Sandri of the animal welfare organization Enpa Section Trentino loudly kodami.it.

“The road on which this accident occurred is made up of fields and patches of forest, which are prime access points for one of the most important wildlife corridors in the area,” Sandri said. The animal rights activists accuse those responsible in the province of Trentino of preventing wildlife corridors, although this could prevent wildlife and damage to vehicles.

Discussion about anti-bear spray – pepper sprays for hikers and joggers

Instead, forest officials in Trentino are equipped with anti-bear spray. In the future, ordinary citizens should also be able to carry such a defensive weapon in the forest to ward off a bear attack in an emergency. The anti-bear spray for the foresters contains the irritating substance “capsaicin” with an active ingredient content of up to two percent.

In relevant outdoor shops there are some bear sprays online for hunters and hikers to buy. But in Italy anti-bear sprays are banned and legally equivalent to a weapon. Experts consider the extension of permission for everyone to be delicate.

“If you were to legalize such a bear spray, you would probably have the problem that people could easily get hold of this weapon, which could then also be used for raids, etc.,” Benedikt Terzer, managing director of the South Tyrolean Hunting Association, told the South Tyrolean news portal daily newspaper.it. After the deadly bear attack in the spring, demand for the anti-bear spray increased.

A “spontaneous survey” from the news portal south irolnews.it gives a clear opinion on anti-bear sprays. 80 percent of the approximately 5,500 participants found the proposal to be good. 20 percent would reject such a measure. The anti-bear spray could fall into the wrong hands, so the criticism. And it’s not always the bear’s fault. People bear a responsibility in peaceful coexistence. Unfortunately, this often doesn’t work so well, be it due to carelessness or ignorance. As an incident in an Italian holiday region illustrates: A bear in a kitchen tent frightens young scouts. (ml)