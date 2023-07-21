Serious accident on the Appia Nuova, mother with her two children ended up running against a tree

A grave accident traffic occurred on Appian Way in the municipality of Cassino. Unfortunately, a mother with her 2 children, who are currently hospitalized and in very critical conditions, has the worst, it is not yet clear if their lives are in danger.

The agents are currently at work to rebuild the dynamic of this accident. From what has emerged there are no other vehicles involved.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the early afternoon of Thursday 20 July. Precisely along the Via Appia Nuova, which is located in the municipality of Cassinoin the province of Rome.

The woman was driving hers Lancia Y and with her were her two children. Their age is still unknown for now.

When suddenly, or for a illness, a distraction or some obstacle, he lost control of his vehicle. Unfortunately after going off the road, she ended her race against a tree which runs along the roadway.

Passers-by quickly became aware of the severity of the accident and this is why they promptly alerted the Unique Emergency Number. The paramedics and the police arrived on the scene.

Accident on the Appia Nuova, the conditions of the mother and children

The situation has appeared criticism right away. The mother and her two children remained stuck between the plates of their vehicle and that is why the intervention of the Fire Brigade was also necessary.

The latter have worked for a long time to succeed in free them. Subsequently they were entrusted to the care of the doctors who intervened.

At the moment all members of this family are hospitalized in the hospital and the situation turns out to be serious. Meanwhile, the police are at work to reconstruct the dynamics of this accident and above all the cause that led the woman to to lose control of his car.