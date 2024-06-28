Home page politics

Incumbent US President Joe Biden (right) during the TV debate in June 2024 against Republican candidate Donald Trump. © IMAGO// Newscom / EyePress/ WILL LANZONI/CNN

Biden stutters and loses the thread in the TV debate against Trump. The Democrats are already discussing a possible candidate change. The scenes.

Atlanta – After the first televised debate for the 2024 US election between incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump, Biden said on Thursday evening (June 27): “I think we did well.” But according to a poll by CNN 67 percent of viewers saw Trump as the winner of the debate. The reactions to the televised debate were fierce: “Panic,” “complete disaster,” “car crash in slow motion” were the comments in the US media. Even Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s former communications director, described the president’s performance as “really disappointing.”

TV duel against Donald Trump: US President Biden struggles for words in debate ahead of 2024 US election

Early in the TV debate, Biden showed a weak state. The incumbent presented himself to the world public with a hoarse voice, stuttering and repeatedly losing his train of thought. Biden, at 81 the oldest president in US history, threw out seemingly unrelated words like “Covid” in one answer, stuttered and then said the meaningless sentence “we beat Medicare,” as one excerpt shows.

Trump’s sideways glance was telling. The Republican had always made Biden’s advanced age an issue during the election campaign.

“Complete disaster”: Biden’s appearance at TV debate before 2024 US election like “car crash in slow motion”

Commentators described the 81-year-old president’s performance in the TV debate on the US election as a “complete disaster,” a “nervous breakdown” and a “slow-motion car crash.” When Biden also gave a confused answer to the question of how he could solve the immigration crisis, Trump commented: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows himself.” Despite his age of 78, the Republican seemed much more agile.

The host of the satirical news program “Daily Show”, John Stewart, asked after the duel: “While Biden is spending a week at Camp David [auf das TV-Duell] did anyone mention that he would also be on camera?” The moderator continued to joke: “After watching today’s debate, I just want to say that both men should be taking performance-enhancing drugs.” James Matthews, the US correspondent for SkyNewscommented simply: “That was Biden at his worst moment.”

After embarrassing performance in TV debate: Democrats bring up candidate change: “Biden should drop out”

After Biden’s disastrous performance, the Democrats even began to discuss a change of candidate. An unnamed Democratic politician said NBCNews: It is “time to talk about an open convention and a new Democratic candidate.” Another Democrat directly demanded that Biden should drop out of the race for the US presidency in 2024. “It was like a boxing champion who gets into the ring when his best years are behind him.”

John King, an expert on CNNspoke of a “panic in the Democratic Party.” David Axelrod, a former adviser to former President Barack Obama, told CNN: “There is a feeling of shock about how [Biden] at the beginning of the debate. He seemed a little disoriented.” Even Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, admitted that Biden had a “slow start” to the debate, but claimed he had a “strong finish.”

Desolate Biden appearance at TV debate: Discussion about successor sparked in the USA

Michael Link, the German government’s transatlantic representative, told the Daily Mirror: “Whether the Democrats will really go into the election in November with Joe Biden is something the Democrats will have to decide at their party convention in mid-August.”

The party must consider “who is best to prevent Trump from returning to office with his usual methods – allegations, insults, distortions, outright lies”. SkyNewsCorrespondent Matthews also commented that Trump told numerous untruths during the debate, but did so “confidently.”