Riccò del Golfo – Accident for the former player of Spezia Calcio Viktor Kovalenko this afternoon in Val di Vara. The 27-year-old midfielder, who recently returned to Atalanta, was driving his Audi when for reasons still under investigation came into contact with a Dahiatsu driven by a 50-year-old of the area. The crash, which occurred on the Aurelia state road in Riccò del Golfo, was violent.

From an initial reconstruction by the police it seems that the car driven by the woman skidded into the opposite lane, thus colliding with Kovalenko’s Audi. Checks are underway to determine the exact dynamics. No serious consequences for the player, who exited the vehicle unharmed. Instead, the woman was rescued and taken to the La Spezia hospital for investigations of the case. Carabinieri, ambulance and 118 were on site.