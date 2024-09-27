The legendary Hunt vs Lauda challenge comes back to life in the heart of Ferrari, thanks to the new episodes of Car & Country Quest, a series produced by Branded Studios and directed by Charlotte Fantelli.

There premiere of the TV series which will be broadcast by the end of the year on Apple TV, was held in the very prestigious context of the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena on the evening of 25 September at which the programme’s hosts, Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir, were present, together with their children. of the two F1 Champions, Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda, ​​and many guests who dined in the middle of the Maranello cars on display.

There could not have been a better place than the House of Enzo Ferrari for the launch of the new episodes of Car & Country Quest, 6 episodes of 30′ each in which the three friends Deepak, Ashique and Freddie, great car enthusiasts, leave from India touring the world aboard the cars of the most iconic brands to discover countries, cultures and traditions.

Car and Country Quest presentation Photo by: Francesco Corghi

“We are passionate about cars and engineering, and love exploring all the modes of transportation that make each place we visit unique: from rickshaws and tuk-tuks to the snakeboats of Kerala, to the beautiful supercars and hypercars of Italy,” emphasizes Narendran.

Fantelli adds: “It was a pleasure working on Car & Country Quest. Not only was it a privilege to travel the world with amazing people, but as a car enthusiast, to have an exclusive tour of Ferrari.”

“I have spent my career working with the most passionate people and coolest cars. Car & Country Quest brings together both of these elements. Deepak’s vision and creativity are matched only by the fun and friendship he brings to the series, making it a pleasure for everyone.”

Car and Country Quest presentation Photo by: Francesco Corghi

The evening opened with a wonderful video story about Ferrari, with black and white images of Enzo, a racing driver in the early 1900s, which scrolled through and led to the birth and affirmation of the greatest car manufacturer in the world. All to the wonderful and exciting notes of ‘Nessun Dorma’ which perfectly accompanied the appearances on the screen of the successes achieved in F1 by champions such as Ascari, Nuvolari, Fangio and Lauda, ​​without forgetting the legendary Gilles Villeneuve and reaching 1988, the year of Drake’s death.

Next, there is room for a first presentation of Car & Country Quest: the beginning could only be India, in the Kerala region, where the trio travels until they arrive in Italy. The excursions on board Vespas and FIAT 500s between the Ligurian coast and the beautiful hills of Tuscany (complete with a curious ‘forced’ stop for checks by the Municipal Police!) join the landscapes of Lake Garda until reaching the Motor Valley, land of the world’s prestigious automotive and motorcycle brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Maserati, Dallara and Ducati.

And here we could not miss the episode dedicated to the Prancing Horse with the special guest, Mathias Lauda, ​​joining Deepak, Ashique and Freddie in the visit to the production and F1 Clienti department illustrated by the Chief, Filippo Petrucci, up to the ascent to the offices of headquarters in Maranello, where the Head of Design, Flavio Manzoni, shows the four (literally with their mouths open) how a Ferrari is born from a sheet of paper.

Car and Country Quest presentation Photo credit: Car And Country Quest

“We explored Lake Garda, Lucca in Tuscany, Modena and Maranello. With Freddie and Mathias we visited Ferrari for an exclusive visit and we had the opportunity to meet Flavio Manzoni who showed us the design department, the secret studio where all Ferrari models are born”, continues Deepak.

“Given the extraordinary nature of this visit, we dedicated two episodes to the visit of Ferrari and a tour of the region with Freddie, Mathias and Raffaele De Simone, Ferrari test driver, on board three iconic Ferrari models such as: Roma, 296 GTB and Purosangue “.

Hunt adds: “It was fantastic to explore the world with friends like Deepak and Ashique and then to be joined by Mathias Lauda in Maranello. Visiting the heart of Ferrari, the design department, was an unforgettable experience. I was impressed by the precision and impeccable, clinical environment of a factory that produces cars and engines. Naturally, we are talking about excellence.”

“It was also special to be joined by Mathias for this visit. Needless to say, they didn’t let us challenge them on the street while I was driving a Ferrari 296 GTB, the most impressive car I’ve ever driven in my life. But we did done on the simulator. And while Ferrari is synonymous with racing and automotive excellence, I also loved Kerala, the people, the food and the experience of going from snake boats to driving a Ferrari 458 and 488 at night through lush forests tropical areas to spot wildlife”.

“As for the presentation, I couldn’t wait to see everyone again at the Enzo Ferrari Museum. The Commendatore made racing history: Ferrari is the only team to have participated in all the F1 championships from 1950 to today.”

Car and Country Quest presentation Photo credit: Car And Country Quest

The part of memories finally emerges and shines in the visit to the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, when the four boys compete in the F1 simulator on the Monza track. “Like the old days”, we hear in the background as the images of the two ‘juniors’, Lauda and Hunt, pass by, with their eyes focused on the screen trying to get the best time.

Who wins in the end? To find out, we invite you to watch not only the episode dedicated to the Cavallino, but the entire Car & Country Quest series, ready to enrich spectators from all over the world culturally and not only sportingly in a unique adventure to discover countries, landscapes, traditions and cultures.