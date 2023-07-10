We call that hard learning, so the police confiscated the car after driving NINE times without a license.

Every now and then those messages pass by that you can only read with a shake of your head. Today we have another one for you. In this case, it concerns the police who arrested someone who did not have a driver’s license.

Now that happens more often. In some cases someone does not have the card with them, in some cases it has been confiscated, in some cases it is young people who are ahead of things and very occasionally you have someone who keeps on driving.

Solution

Of course there is a solution for this: take the car in, then the problem is solved. The downside is that it’s not easy. Also with this gentleman who was arrested by the Basic team Aalsmeer-Uithoorn. He kept a BMW 3 Series with the famous M Sport package. The car was stopped because of the striking driving style.

The driver was unable to show a driver’s license at the time of the arrest. Subsequently, the police checked the data and it turned out that the person in question had no driver’s license at all. This one had been taken. Still, that didn’t stop the man from driving. In fact, he had already been arrested eight (8!) times before! The reason was simple: “there must be money coming in”.

Car not registered, taken anyway

The problem is that the car was not registered to the driver. The police can then only hand over the car to the registered person. If that person hands the car back to the driver, you start all over again.

However, when searching the car, the police found a document that showed that it is very likely that a man without a driver’s license was the main driver of the vehicle. Based on that, the Public Prosecutor was called and they were given permission to confiscate the BMW.

If this message sounds familiar to you, it has not been that long since the police arrested another habitual offender (in that case in a Porsche Panamera) and seized a car

Photo credits: Police Base Team Aalsmeer & Uithoorn

