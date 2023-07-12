A challenge on the track a Vallelunga for a car comparison, “thermal” versus “electric”? Crazy ideas that come to mind to those of the Elaborate team and to the editorial offices of the group that has traveled a long way with the electric, first with the EcoCar magazine then with Newsauto.italways accompanied by the magazine To elaborate.

Who goes up and who goes down between Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha and electric Opel Corsa-e

Comparison of petrol cars vs electric cars

The idea of ​​this thermal vs electrical comparison was born from the fact that the editors found simultaneously available theAbarth 595 Yamaha Monster and the Electric Opel Corsa with which several road tests had already been carried out, on the ISAM circuit of Anagni and then on Vallelunga track.

Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha and electric Opel Corsa-e car comparison on the Vallelunga track

What came of it? Let’s start first with a brief examination of the characteristics of the two means of comparison.

Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha, petrol car characteristics

The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha features a petrol heat engine4-cylinder supercharged, the 165 bhp 1.4 T-Jet, Euro6D TEMP approved combined with a manual gearbox with only 5 gears (unfortunately!). This 595 with is really beautiful livery YZR-M1 Monster EnergyYamaha MotoGP 2020that of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales which stands out on the outside for the two-tone blue and black paint (also totally black on request) and for the “Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP” logo positioned above the “595” logo on the rear.

Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha on track in Vallelunga for a nice car comparison!

The fuel tank is from 35 litersthe. Then you can easily refuel at a petrol pump in less than 3 minutes. It reaches a maximum speed of 218 km/haccelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and weighs 1,070 kg with a weight/power ratio of 6.48 HP/kg.

Opel Corsa-e electric, electric car characteristics

L’Opel Corsa is the challenger but the 100% electric one, the “washing machine” to be clear, which is called Stroke-e and is equipped with a 380 volt three-phase synchronous thruster powered by a battery that supplies current a 380 volts in “continuous”. In between there is a mega inverters which manages both the transformation from direct to alternating current and the power.

Electric Opel Corsa-e on track in Vallelunga

There is no change! Not even the reverse gears, just a reduction ratio between electric motor and differential. The “tank” of the Corsa-e is the 50kWh lithium-ion battery which guarantees an autonomy of 330km. Then you have to stop and wait to load it.

How much? Much more than what is needed for a refueling: from 2/3 minutes to refuel 40 liters on the Abarth, here it takes almost one hour if you use a column equipped with fast charging which allows you to charge with a power of up to 100 kW (but then goes down); otherwise in three-phase alternating current at 11 kW approximately 5 hours are requiredor 20 hours at home with a counter from 3 kW.

The Opel Corsa-e is recharged with direct current up to 100 kW

The Opel Corsa has a limited top speed of 150km/haccelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and weighs 1.455 Kg with a power to weight ratio of 10.7 HP/kg.

Car comparison on the track, thermal vs electric, how it went

How did it go? And how could she go? The numbers speak for themselves: 400 kg difference penalizes the electric Opel Corsa which also has 30 less horsepower. And let’s also put i unsuitable tires for the trackthose fitted under the Opel Corsa were the 195/55 R16. It is therefore logical that the stock Abarth 595 with the “thermal” would have beaten the 100% pure electric Corsa-e. The increased weight is felt on the trail when you have to detach.

Car comparison, the electric Opel Corsa-e starts at a disadvantage due to the speed limit of 150 km/h

La Corsa, thanks to the 300Nm of torque available immediately, comes out strong from the tightest corners such as Tornantino, Campagnano and Esse, but on the other hand it is also penalized by maximum speed limited to 150 km/h which can be reached at the “curvone”.

From my point of view, in the end it didn’t go too badly, given the time recorded by the electric Opel Corsa (2’19”) compared to 2’09” of the Abarth 595.

Electric car beats the petrol one?

If the electric Corsa had the same tyres and the speed not limited to 150 km/halmost certainly would have recovered those 10 seconds if not he could have done even better on a circuit like Vallelunga despite the greater weight (+400 kg). And this says a lot about the potential of the electric motor, especially on medium-slow routes. Obviously at higher reach and speeds the thermal is still hard to beat.

With the same tires and with a speed not limited to 150 km/h, the Corsa-e could close the gap and even overtake the thermal Abarth on the track

Abarth 595, Opel Corsa-e, characteristics compared

CHARACTERISTICS ABARTH 595 OPEL CORSA-E Dimensions (length, width,

alt. step) in cm 366, 162,

148, 230 406, 177,

144, 254 Horsepower (hp) 165 136 Torque (Nm) 230 300 Max rotational speed (rpm) 6,800 10,000 Weight kg) 1,070 1,455 Autonomy (km) 515 330 Minimum refueling time (min) 2/3 65 Consumption cost x 100 km 4.80 euros for 6.8 litres 3.52 euros for 16 kWh Vallelunga lap time 2’09” 2’19” Speed max (km/h) 218 150 Acceleration 0-100 (sec) 7.3 8.1 Weight/power ratio (Kg/CV) 6.5 10.7 electric vs thermal car comparison features and times on the track

However not everyone hates the electric cars. The undersigned began to get curious about the EV in 2013 on the occasion of the participation in the tender “25H Energy Saving by Magione” just with a car powered by one 22 kWh lithium battery: a beautiful Zoë Q210 brought to victory by a team made up of myself and Marco DellaMonica on “track” and from Giampaolo Mariotti with Joseph Tarallo on the road course. From track to track and from such an experience, the idea of ​​this new comparison on the track was born.

Car comparison photo, Abarth 595 vs Opel Corsa-e

