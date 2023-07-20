Eager not to fall further behind Tesla and the Chinese auto companies, many Western auto executives are committing billions of dollars in deals with lithium mining companies.

They are showing up in hard hats and steel-toed boots to check mines in places like Chile, Argentina, Quebec and Nevada to secure supplies of a metal that could mean the difference between life and death for their companies as they switch from gasoline to battery power.

Without lithium, automakers in the United States and Europe won’t be able to make batteries for the electric pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and sedans they need to stay competitive. And the assembly lines that are expanding in places like Michigan and Saxony, Germany, will stop.

Established mining companies do not have enough lithium to supply the industry as EV sales soar. General Motors plans to make all of its car sales electric by 2035. In the first quarter of 2023, sales of battery-powered cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States increased 45 percent from a year earlier, reports Kelley Blue Book, an automotive research firm.

So assemblers are rushing to secure exclusive access to smaller mines. But the strategy exposes them to the risky business of mining, given boom-bust cycles, sometimes in politically unstable countries with weak environmental protections.

Auto executives said they had no choice because there aren’t enough reliable suppliers of battery materials for the millions of electric vehicles the world needs. In the past, automakers allowed battery suppliers to purchase raw materials on their own. But the shortage of lithium has forced automakers, who have more money, to buy the essential metal directly.

“We quickly realized that there was no established value chain to support our ambitions for the next 10 years,” said Sham Kunjur, who oversees GM’s program to secure battery materials.

Last year, GM made a deal with Livent, a lithium company in Pennsylvania, to source material from South American mines. And in January, it agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas, a British Columbia-based company, to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada. It beat out 50 bidders, including battery and component makers, for that share, Kunjur said.

Ford Motor has made lithium deals with SQM, a Chilean supplier; North Carolina-based Albemarle; and Nemaska ​​Lithium, from Quebec. The deals date back to the industry’s early days, when Ford set up rubber plantations in Brazil to secure material for its tires.

Establishing a lithium supply chain will be expensive: $51 billion, reports Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a consulting firm. To benefit from US subsidies, raw materials for batteries must be extracted and processed in North America or by trading partners. But competition has helped inflate lithium prices to unsustainable levels, some executives said.

By: CLIFFORD KRAUSS and JACK EWING