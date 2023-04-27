Drama in Milan, 19 year old collides against the guardrail and his car catches fire: he died trapped in the vehicle

A very serious accident occurred in the night between Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 26 April, in the city of Milan. Unfortunately to have the worst a 19 years oldwho lost his life inside his car, engulfed in flames that broke out in the collision.

Obviously, the police are also working on the incident, who want to understand the exact situation dynamic. Unfortunately, when the sanitary ware arrived, the young man was no longer there nothing to dogot stuck in the vehicle’s wreckage.

According to information released by the local newspaper MilanoTodaythe events took place in the night between Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 Aprilat about 3. Precisely at the entrance to the motorway at Pozzuolo Martesanain the province of Milan.

The boy was driving his Fiat 500 and was located along the Teem, the outer east ring road. She was trying to enter the toll booth, when it suddenly happened the unthinkable.

For reasons still to be clarified by the police, he lost control of his car and died collided against the cusp of the guardrail. The impact was so strong that his car became a pile of sheet metal.

Furthermore, the young man was trapped inside the vehicle, which he took shortly after the collision fire. In addition to the police, the firefighters who have worked for a long time have also arrived on the spot extinguish the fire.

The 19-year-old died after the accident

However, the paramedics who arrived at the scene were unable to do anything to save his life. Sadly the boy is died trapped by flames in his vehicle, which left him no way out.

In the meantime, the police are working to reconstruct the exact dynamic. For the moment there are no other vehicles involved, but the story is still unsolved rebuild.

The officers who intervened are trying to understand why the young man, who was driving his car, went to crash into the guardrail. There will be more updates on this heartbreaking episode.