A person loses his lifewhile other people involved are were seriously injured. A car against a lorry in Sondrio caused a truly terrible accident, which resulted in the death of one of the people involved. The accident took place on the afternoon of Thursday 10 August at the entrance to the Sondrio ring road, in the municipality of Montagna in Valtellina.

It was around 3.30 pm on Thursday 10 August, when at the entrance to the Sondrio ring road a car traveling towards Tirano would have suddenly skidded, invading the opposite course and ending its race against the truck arriving from the other direction.

A head-on collision that took place in the municipal area of ​​Montagna in Valtellina, not far from the roundabout. Six people were involved. Unfortunately one of them didn’t make it: the rescuers couldn’t help but ascertain his death.

The carabinieri of the Sondrio Command, the firefighters and the medical personnel of Areu immediately arrived on the spot, with three ambulances, the self-medication and the air ambulance. Even the Anas staff immediately got to work.

Traffic was blocked to allow the police to carry out the investigations of the case and the rescuers to help the people who were injured. Traffic, very intense on the ring road, was diverted for several hours.

Car against a truck in Sondrio: unfortunately a person lost his life in the front at the entrance to the ring road

A person who was in the car involved in the head-on with the lorry was killed. The other passengers were injured: two of them would be serious.

Photo source from Pixabay

The dynamics of the accident are still being examined by the investigators. But from what emerged at first, the car would have skidded ending its race against the truck that was proceeding in the opposite direction. Rescuers promptly helped those involved. But for one of them they could do nothing more.