The car of four friends returning to East Delhi after eating food from a dhabi in Punjabi Bagh collided with an iron garter-laden tractor-trolley at Shaadipur flyover. Three out of four friends died. The accident occurred before 1:30 pm, Saturday-Sunday midnight. All four are from East Delhi. All three of them are from Pandav Nagar. While the fourth friend Jhilmil, who was injured, is a resident of MIG flat.Moti Nagar police station has handed over the bodies to the kin after postmortem of the three bodies at DDU Hospital. Seven people have lost their lives in three such accidents in five days.

DCP Deepak Purohit of West Delhi said that those killed in the accident were Charandeep Singh (38), Rajesh Sharma (32) and Tarun Gupta (42). The trio lived in Pandav Nagar B block with their families. The name of the friend who was injured is Praveen Singh. He lives in Shivam Enclave MIG Flat Jhilmil with his family. His condition is said to be out of danger.

Punjabi Bagh road accident: an iron garter broke into the neck of the three friends

In this case, Moti Nagar police station has registered a case of death due to negligence. Tractor-trolley stands have been found by chance. It has been seized by the police, its driver is absconding. The driver was not known until the news was written.

Police said a PCR call was received in the case on October 10-11 at around 1:30 pm. It was found that a road accident occurred in front of Kirti Nagar metro station in Moti Nagar police station area. The accident happened while climbing Shadipur flyover from Moti Nagar towards Patel Nagar. In this, the Maruti Swift car collided with the red colored Mahendra tractor from behind.

There is a fine of 20 thousand rupees, yet the carriages come out freely, guard-guard turned out

Police reached the spot and saw that the car collided with a tractor-trolley filled with garter. The injured had been taken to Acharya Monk. There was a call from the police too. In which it was told that three out of four injured in road accident have been declared dead. Then the police reached Acharya Monk Hospital. From there the bodies were shifted to the morcha of DDU Hospital.