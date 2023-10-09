Fra-Ber introduced the line Innovacarspecialized in automotive detailing, including high quality products used by industry experts, known as “detailers”. To facilitate the selection of appropriate products, Innovacar has presented the Kit Essentialswhich includes 4 mini-sized products.

Products for car detailing by Innovacar

The Kit Essentials by Innovacar contains a small but important selection of products for car detailingideal for cleaning glass, leather, interior fabrics and for eliminating odors, as well as polishing surfaces.

Kit Essentials by Innovacar for car detailing

Below are the products within the Innovacar Essentials Kit, which is purchasable online at the price of 14.99 euros (VAT included)

0 Ammonia Glass 50 ml : Glass cleaner and ammonia-free glass cleaner

: Glass cleaner and ammonia-free glass cleaner X2 Fabrics & Leather 50ml : Leather and fabric cleaner

: Leather and fabric cleaner N0 Odors 50 ml : Remove and eliminate indoor odors

: Remove and eliminate indoor odors W1 Quick Detailer 50ml: Quick cleaner with polishing and protective effect (free)

Products for cleaning car windows

Among the products for cleaning car windows present in the kit is 0 Ammonia Glasswhich is a versatile product for cleaning internal and external car windows.

It is also suitable for cleaning hard plastics. Its ammonia-free formula is particularly advantageous in the car detailingsince it avoids damage to rubbers, plastics and vinyl and does not interfere with any nanotechnological layers that may be applied.

Car leather and fabric cleaner

In car detailing, cleaning the car interior is essential and requires a safe product to treat various fabrics and leathers.

X2 Fabrics&Leather by Innovacar is specially formulated for the safe cleaning of interiors leather and fabricincluding seats, steering wheel, seat belts, floor mats and head restraints.

How to eliminate bad odors in the car

To eliminate bad odors in the car there is a kit NO Odors by Innovacar, specially designed to effectively tackle this task.

Its formula with active enzymeswith patent application, is capable of decomposing organic residues and to react in the presence of humidity.

Product for polishing the car

Finally, to polish the car, inside the kit there is the W1 Quick Detailer by Innovacar, among the most appreciated by car detailing lovers. It is a versatile product, as cleans, polishes and protects in a single application.

It can be used on both dry car, as a dry cleaner to keep the bodywork perfect, both on a wet car during the drying process, taking advantage of its properties self-drying.

