The line of car cleaning products Maniac Line of Mafra introduced three new products: Insect Remover for insects, RainSpeed for hydrophobic windshield protection e Waterless for washing without water. This line was developed in collaboration with i professional detailers and is ideal for car enthusiasts looking for professional cleaning of their car.

Car cleaning product to remove insects

Insect Remover by Maniac Line is the ideal product to quickly and safely remove stains caused by insects on the bodywork and bumper of the car. These residues can damage the paint due to the enzymes and proteins present in insects.

The wording in gel innovative Insect Remover allows you to dissolve and remove insects from any surface.

This product can be used on different surfacesincluding bodywork, plastic, glass, mirrors, chrome parts and aluminium, helping to keep your car in tip-top condition.

Insect Remover it is part of the Maniac Line by Ma-Fra

For effective removal, the product must be applied to the surface and rinsed. If you have an idrop washerit takes 30 seconds before rinsing. Without a pressure washer you have to wait 2 minutesthen clean with a damp cloth and rinse.

Without a pressure washer you need to let the product act for at least 2 minutes

The product against insects can also be used against accumulated dirt with a sponge or brush. When cleaning your car it is good to remember to avoid using products under the direct sun or on surfaces that are too hot.

Product for cleaning car glass

RainSpeed by Maniac Line creates one hydrophobic layer on glass surfaces such as windshield and rear window, improving visibility and road safety. The treated surface remains smooth and protected from water and dirt for a long time, resisting washing and alcoholic detergents.

A single application makes the clean windshield for a long time and facilitates the removal of insects and contaminants.

RainSpeed it is part of the Maniac Line by Ma-Fra

Before application, you need to clean and decontaminate the glass. It’s possible to use Water Spot Mineral Remover or a glass polishif necessary.

The product extends with a microfiber cloth

After washing and drying the glass, it is sprayed RainSpeedit is spread with a microfibre clothapply a second layer after 20 minutes and leave the product to act and activate completely after approximately 8 hours.

Waterless car cleaning product

Waterless by Maniac Line is the product that allows you to wash a car without using water, guaranteeing a quick and scratch-free cleaning. This product performs the functions of washing, polishing and protection in a single operation.

Thanks to its innovativeness “Anti Dirt Formula” Waterless reduces the adhesion of dust and dirt, creating a protective barrier which keeps the vehicle clean for a long time. It is suitable for any seasonregardless of the external temperature, thanks to its formula that controls evaporation of the product sprayed on the surface.

Waterless it is part of the Maniac Line by Ma-Fra

For application, you can dilute it in a ratio from 1:5 to 1:15 depending on the level of dirt. Yes nebulizes the product evenly on the surface, leaving it to act and cleaning with a microfibre cloth. A tip is to fold a clean microfiber cloth in 4 parti: pass the first side of the cloth over the surface, proceeding in one direction, gradually raising it while removing the dirt. Finally, a new clean, dry cloth should be used to finish the treated area.

Depending on the level of dirt it is possible to dilute it in a ratio of 1:5 to 1:15

To ensure better results, it is recommended also spray the cloth, both during the cleaning and finishing phases. At this stage you must avoid circular movements so as not to scratch the surface. In case of particularly dirty stubborn or muddya traditional washing with water using the 2 bucket method.

