THE brushes they are tools appreciated by both detailer both by enthusiasts as they allow you to take care of every single detail during operations car cleaning and care.

Car cleaning brushes

Brushes are very important tools for car cleaning because they facilitate the application of detergents and allow a precise work and meticulous. They are fundamental for both the internal and external detailing of the car body of the car. Whether working on external surfaces such as gaskets and grilles or internal surfaces such as plastic, leather or vents, using brushes allows you to achieve difficult areas from access ensuring thorough cleaning in complete safety.

The brushes allow you to reach difficult to access areas

When choosing the ideal product, we recommend opting for those from Mafra linewhich includes brushes Red recommended more for cleaning the bodywork and Lime for cleaning the interior. These are available in three different sizes each, for a total of six brushes.

Brush for cleaning the bodywork and rims

The brush Red by Mafra is specifically designed for car detailing. When washing, it requires movement energetic and precise to remove dirt in depth. The red PBT bristles They are ideal for cleaning exteriors, including emblems, grilles, alloy wheels, plastic profiles and the engine compartment. This brush is also suitable for cleaning steering wheels leather and Alcantaraseat stitching and leather inserts.

The bristles of the Red brush have a circular section three-lobed and are thinned at the top through a chemical process. Made from a blend of PET and PBT, the PET base is rigid while the PBT top is flexible and softallowing greater precision and comfort in use.

Mafra Red Brush is suitable for cleaning exteriors but is also suitable for cleaning stitching, leather and Alcantara

The different stiffness of the two materials makes the brush filament Red even strongerguaranteeing the effective removal of even the most stubborn and difficult to access dirt.

Brush for cleaning the passenger compartment

The Mafra Lime brush it is more suitable for cleaning the passenger compartment and is used for Car Detailing because it can remove dirt even from materials sensitive or lacquered without causing damage.

The bristles a stellar section of the Lime brush are made with the innovative material KREX by Dupont ideal for car detailing. This filament maintains elasticity at the base and softness at the top, resisting abrasion and preserving the original shape over time, thus surpassing natural fiber brushes in terms of durability.

There HDF technology (High Density Filaments) used in the Lime brush guarantees a high density of bristles, allowing more effective cleaning of the car interior. The bristles don’t absorb much water, avoiding swelling and preserving performance, better resisting abrasions. Are also self-cleaning and oil-repellentensuring superior durability.

The Mafra Lime brush is more suitable for cleaning the passenger compartment

The bristles, thanks to their special composition, absorb the detergent gradually releasing it during use, creating turbulence that forms a compact foamfor more lubricated and safe processing on the surface.

Furthermore, the Detailing Lime Brush can be also used dryexploiting the electrostatic capacity of the filament to gently capture dusteven on the most sensitive surfaces such as lacquered ones.

How to use a car cleaning brush

For best results when cleaning the interior and exterior of your car, let’s get started spraying the cleaning product between the bristles of the brush. This ensures correct lubrication during use, making cleaning of the various surfaces easier.

When using the brush you must perform circular movements

Subsequently, you also apply the detergent to the area of ​​the car you want to clean, using the brush with circular movements to evenly distribute the product, creating a light foam that helps lift deep-seated dirt. When finished, to remove the detergent and residual dirt, you can rinse the area with water or use a damp cloth to finish the surface.

At the end of the application you can rinse the product, even just with a damp cloth

To keep your brushes in optimal condition over time, it is advisable to carry out some maintenance practices. After use, it goes rinsed the brush carefully and buffered with a dry cloth to remove excess moisture. Brushes should be stored in a closed place, preferably with bristles facing downwardsto prevent dust and dirt from accumulating on the bristles themselves.

How to choose or recognize the best car cleaning brush VIDEO

Also, before using the brush again, it is advisable rinse the bristles with running water to ensure they are clean and ready for next use.

Price, how much does a detailing brush cost

Detailing brushes can be purchased in different sizes, also on the portal shop in Mafra. Specifically the brush Red It is available in different sizes: 24 mm at the price of €9.00, 30 mm for €10.25 and 35 mm at €13.60.

Red brush available in 24mm, 30mm and 35mm formats

The brush Lime instead it is offered in similar formats: 24 mm for €9.90, 30 mm at €11.30 And 35 mm for €14.95.

It is essential to use professional products for detailing as cheap products tend to deform after a few uses, not returning to its original shape.

Lime brush available in 24 mm, 30 mm and 35 mm formats

Mafra detailing brushes, on the contrary, have shape memory like the memory foam: once used, the bristles return to their original position without deforming. Unlike cheap brushes that deform after a short time of use and become unusable.

Curiosity, what is the material used in the bristle of the brushes

The creation of the brush bristle begins with the collection of hair which can be of an animal or synthetic nature. Subsequently the hairs are cleaned, selected and cut to the desired length.

The cut bristles are then tied together to form a tuft. The tuft is then inserted into a metal ring. The ferrule is then attached to the brush handle. The handle is usually made of wood or plastic. The brush is then ready to be used.

The bristle of the brushes is made of natural or synthetic hair. The most used natural hairs are those of pig, goat or horse. Synthetic hair is usually made in polyester or nylon.

THE pig hair They are durable, flexible and absorb liquids well, they are suitable for a variety of applications, including painting oil, acrylic and watercolor. THE goat hair they are softer and less absorbent than pig hair, they are suitable for watercolor painting and woodworking. THE horse hair they are very soft and delicate, and are widely used for oil painting and leather working. THE synthetic hair they are less expensive than natural hair and are more durable. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and can be used for a variety of applications.

Red Mafra brush, how it’s made

The Red brush by Mafra suitable for car detailing, it is made with red PBT bristles. The PBT it is a synthetic material known for its strength, its flexibility and its ability to resist abrasion. The shape of the Mafra Red brush is circular and this makes it ideal for removing stubborn dirt and debris from hard-to-reach surfaces. The handle is made of two-component rubber, which offers excellent grip and optimal comfort during use. The handle is also equipped with a hole for convenient hanging.

