Time for holiday season and travel time. Whether it is for the holidays or to reach relatives for the Christmas holidays, many Italians will use the car to get around. We are not at the traffic volumes of the summer exodus but it must be said that the winter weather makes it difficult to move around, with rain and snow widely possible during the holidays, so better plan your trips carefully and check the vehicle carefully. If the mechanics are in order, with maintenance carried out regularly, it will be sufficient to carry out a series of checks to be reasonably sure not to run into unpleasant setbacks. Let’s see the checks to do before a trip.