The August holidays they approach and the car must be ready to deal with the trips that lead us to our holiday destinations. Before starting, it is good to keep in mind some important ones rules for car holidays and carry out due checks on the car.

10 car checks to do

Tyres: check the tire pressure and make sure they are adequate according to the manufacturer’s specifications. Also check thetire wear and make sure there are no cuts or deformation. Engine oil: Check the engine oil level and, if necessary, add or replace the oil if you are almost at the change mileage. Cooling system: Check the radiator, hoses and connectors for any leaks or damage. Make sure the cooling system is working properly to avoid overheating the engine during the journey and of course check the coolant level. Drums: Have the car battery checked to make sure it is in good condition. Clean any corrosion deposits on the battery terminals and make sure they are securely connected. If the battery has more than three years of life, be aware that it is almost at the end of its life… Lights: Check that all the lights in the car are working, including the front and rear lights, brake lights, turn signals and position lights. Make sure you have spare bulbs on hand as well. Brakes: check the thickness of the brake pads and disc wear. If the brakes show signs of excessive wear or vibrate, they should be checked by a mechanic and replaced if necessary. Windscreen wipers: check that the wiper blades are in good condition and that they clean the windscreen correctly. If the brushes are worn or aged, it is advisable to replace them. Rear view mirrors: Make sure the rear view mirrors are adjusted correctly and are not damaged. It is important to have good visibility while driving. Documentation and emergency equipment: make sure you have the car documentation, vehicle registration certificate and insurance certificate on board. Check the expiration of the inspection and that of the driving licence. Furthermore, it is advisable to have an emergency kit on board which includes: a first aid kit, a warning triangle, a fire extinguisher, jump leads, a wheel repair kit. Check that the spare wheel or spare tire are in perfect working order. Load: Check the load well and make sure it is well positioned and secure (lashing and lashing when on the roof. Avoid overloading the car, as it can affect the handling and safety of the car.

Last and very important, remember to fill up with petrol before leaving and not on the motorway where you will certainly spend more.

Car check, the tyres

For driving holidays it is useful to remember to check it tire condition, checking their wear and pressure. In case of presence of sensors TPMS directed it is advisable to check the level of drums at a specialized tire specialist.

Always check the condition of the tyres

It is also vitally important to verify that i tyres are in order. To do this, a visual check of the wear conditions is enough tread measurement by means of a coin.

Don’t forget to also check the conditions of the spare wheelif your car has one. Finally, following the use and maintenance manual, bring the tires to the recommended pressure according to your load level.

Liquid level control

The liquid level control is one of the operations of maintenance most important to run into garagefrom your trusted mechanic. It’s not just a matter of notches: periodically monitor the fluid level circulating in the car helps to avoid unpleasant consequences, especially during the holidays. Engine oil, coolant, wiper fluid. Everything in order? Ready to go!

Before a long journey, checking the fluid level is essential

REVISION Keep in mind the revision date on the booklet it will be very useful to avoid possible troubles along the way, but also to avoid running into heavy penalties. The car review is in fact one mandatory procedurewhich serves to ascertain the degree of safety of the vehicle, the noise index and the level of polluting emissions.

Braking system and shock absorbers to be checked

The risks in the event of a malfunction of the braking system and shock absorbers are obvious. During long journeys and perhaps on unfamiliar roads, pads, discs and shock absorbers they must be in perfect shape.

Before a trip you should check the condition of the pads, discs and shock absorbers

In fact, one could find oneself traveling stretches in abnormal conditions, deformed by too much heatmade slippery by rain or not paved in a workmanlike manner.

Traveling with the spare wheel

It can happen to puncture a tyre during car holidays, irreparably with a compressor and foam kit, and getting stuck because we don’t have a spare wheel.

In the event of a puncture, the MAK “No problem kit” is essential

Car travel with children

Car safety is a must for everyone, but who travel with children deneed to be even more careful, using the so-called correctly restraint systems (seats, belts and adapters). If requirements and regulations correspond to each age, thearticle 172 of the Highway Code provides for the obligation to use the child seat approved and adapted to the weight for children up to 1.5 meters in height.

Anyone who does not comply with the law is subject to one fine and to reduction of 5 points of the license. The child seat must be correctly fixed to the seat and the belts must always be properly fastened.

Children in cars must be transported in child seats

Remember, of course, to always check not to leave the child in the car before closing it, unless technology with new anti-abandonment seats.

Car travel with dogs and cats

If you go on vacation with your own pet traveling you must take into account both cut both of habits of your travel companion.

For a catfor example, the use of a is recommended carrierwhile for a dog things get complicated: if it is small and calm, the pet carrier is an excellent choice; otherwise it is preferable to equip yourself with specific belts, harnesses or leashes for transport by car.

Animals in the car must be secured and must not hinder the driver

The rules are clear: the Highway Code provides that the animal is secured and does not hinder the driver.

If you have to transport several animals, it is preferable to keep them separated as much as possible, guaranteeing enough space for a minimum of movement without risking continuous collisions with each other.

Traveling by car, be careful with your luggage

When traveling, pay attention to the space occupied by luggage. It should be remembered that aerodynamics and weight influence the car’s road performance and fuel consumption.

Travel to 120 km per hour on the motorway with a bulky load (perhaps on the roof) means burning the 40% more fuel.

Bulky loads, especially on the roof, increase fuel consumption

It is preferable to move with the windows open only when you do not pass the 80 km/hsince the vehicle’s resistance to forward motion gets much worse.

Holidays by car, air conditioning and climate control

Before a long journey, it is good to check the coolant level and then refill it if too low. All the more reason, if you suffer from allergies or respiratory problems, it is advisable to check the degree of wear of the air filters.

Before setting off, also check the climate coolant level

Mandatory safety vest throughout Europe

Before setting off on the road, among the things to check, there are also the safety equipment on board the car. For example, there must be one or more safety vest which is mandatory not only in Italy, but also in many states of the European Union.

It must be used every time you get out of your car and are still in one driving lane: its task is to indicate – thanks to the reflective material with which it is made – the presence of people along the road to other motorists.

The emergency vest is mandatory throughout Europe

Remember that it goes put on before getting out of the cartherefore it must not be kept in the trunk but in the passenger compartment and it must be easily accessible.

9 useful tips before traveling VIDEO

