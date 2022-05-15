Sinaloa.- The registration of a car fire let four people injured to the crash in an automobile mishap, type rollover, under the uneven bridge of Lola Beltrán Boulevard in front of the Autonomous University of the West, in the March 4 sector in Culiacán.

The events were recorded on the morning of Sunday, May 15, shortly before 04:10 hours, when a rollover-type crash was reported, which resulted in the fire of the unit under the aforementioned tunnel.

Immediately, public security agents, firefighters and red cross paramedics were transferred who confirmed the facts upon arrival to immediately proceed to put out the flames that consumed a Toyota vehicle, Corolla, which was overturned and on fire.

According to information from the authorities, it was said that the occupants left by their own means after the incident, which were treated by the rescuers in first aid. Fortunately there were no human losses, leaving only material losses to the car.

Road agents proceeded to carry out the informative part to determine the causes of the accident and legal responsibilities.