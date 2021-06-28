Digital Millennium

Monterrey / 06.27.2021 22:31:34

A motorist who was apparently speeding ended up hitting his vehicle against a pole and a restaurant on Paseo de los Leones avenue, leaving a lifeless person as the balance.

The accident happened this Sunday morning at the intersection of Ojinaga Street, in the Mitras colony.

In this place the car ended up in flames after the impact and under him was a person without vital signss, which is unknown if it was the driver of the vehicle or a pedestrian who was passing at that time.



Traffic elements, municipal police and firefighters came to the scene, who carried out work to put out the fire that spread to the third floor of an apartment building.

The authorities are awaiting experts from the State Investigation Agency to determine how the accident happened.

The road was closed from Simón Bolívar to Moisés Sáenz, so it is recommended to take alternate routes.

