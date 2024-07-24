AND’ Mystery over two people injured in Moscow car bomb attack, which could be ‘linked to war in Ukraine’: Investigators deny that the commander of Russia’s Military Satellite Communications Center and his wife were involved. Authorities said a bomb destroyed a car in a residential yard in the northern part of the Russian capital. Andrei Torgashov, 50, a colonel, and his wife Maya are believed to have been injured in the alleged assassination attempt. The colonel, a GRU military intelligence officer, is reportedly in serious condition following surgery to amputate both of his legs after the blast, the Daily Mail reports. His wife is also said to have suffered facial injuries.

But The news of the injury of Colonel Torgashov and his wife was denied by several state media outlets and Telegram channelswho reported having spoken to the two, who denied having been involved in the attack. Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk, in a post on Telegram and without providing further details, said that “two people were injured. The victims were taken to a medical facility by ambulance.”

Quoting anonymous law enforcement sources, Tass and several other media outlets have instead reported that Torgashov, “a soldier who participated in the special military operation” in Ukraine, and his wife were hit. However, Ria Novosti, citing Torgashov, wrote: “This is a complete fake. This explosion has nothing to do with me,” adding that the car was not his and that he lives in another area of ​​the capital.

The Telegram channel Mash, which has ties to Russian authorities, posted what it said was surveillance camera footage showing a man placing a device under a silver SUV in the dead of night. It also posted footage showing the same vehicle exploding seconds after a man climbs into the driver’s seat. The Investigative Committee said the investigation was being conducted by a unit that deals with “particularly important cases.” Several Russian military personnel and pro-Kremlin public figures have been targeted by car bombs since Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

Yet another video allegedly shows a man wearing a light-colored hoodie planting a bomb under the car. People are then seen helping the injured person, who manages to bandage his legs with a T-shirt. After planting the bomb, the man allegedly stayed in a nearby playground for 11 minutes, “reporting to his superiors,” Russian media reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Law enforcement suspects explosion is linked to war in UkraineAccording to an initial assessment by the police, the cause of the explosion of the Toyota Prado has been classified as “detonation of an object installed inside the car”.