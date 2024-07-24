Car bomb in Moscow, Putin’s top official seriously injured with his wife. STRONG IMAGES

At least two people were injured today in the explosion of a car bomb in Russia, in Moscow, as confirmed by the authorities investigating for attempted murder.

Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman, Irina Volkhe said that “an unidentified object placed in a car exploded inside a parking lot in the north of the capital”, before adding that the two injured have already been transferred to hospital.

There Toyota Land Cruiser in question belongs to a high-ranking military man, member of the Northern Military District, Andrei Torgashov and his wife, writes the TaxAccording to Russian media, the soldier was the one who fared the worst, having his legs severed, while his wife suffered shrapnel wounds to her face.

The official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk, called the cause of the explosion the detonation of an explosive device. It was located under the floor near the driver’s seat. According to preliminary information, the Toyota Land Cruiser was not equipped with a gas system.

A criminal case has been initiated under the articles of attempted murder (Article 30, Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and illegal acquisition of firearms and ammunition (Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE EXPLOSION

1/💥#FLY

The moment of the car explosion #AndreiTorgashovhigh ranking officer of #PutinDeputy Commander Satellite Communications.

The car was in the parking lot of the building where he lives.

He lost his legs and his wife her face.

Torgashov is hospitalized in very serious conditions. pic.twitter.com/B9xhL2kEtD — GaLucio (@galluzzilucio) July 24, 2024

“Police officers are implementing a series of operational and investigative measures to establish all the circumstances of the accidentas well as to arrest those involved in this crime,” he stressed people through your account Telegram.

The ministry said specialists were already “examining the scene of the accident,” while security agencies cited by the news agency Russian press Tass They have already confirmed that they are investigating for attempted murder, without giving further details.