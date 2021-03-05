The attack occurred outside a restaurant near the port of Mogadishu. Somali authorities confirmed at least 20 people dead and 30 injured. A nearby building collapsed after the detonation of the explosives.

This Friday, March 5, a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, broke the tranquility of the city and aroused anxiety among the population. The attack has so far left 20 dead and around 30 wounded, according to Reuters.

The explosion occurred very close to the well-known Yemeni restaurant Lul, which is located near the city’s port, police officer Abshir Nur, in the area of ​​the attack, confirmed to EFE.

“So far we have transported 20 dead and 30 injured from the explosion site,” said Abdulkadir Aden, founding physician of AAMIN ambulance services.

Minutes after the attack, several witnesses claimed to have seen large plumes of smoke that rose into the sky.

“A high-speed car exploded at the Lul restaurant. I was going to the restaurant, but I ran back when the explosion shook and covered the area with smoke, “said Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives near the scene.

‘Radio Mogadishu’, a communication outlet controlled by the State of Somalia, reported that several properties were also affected and that the police had cordoned off the area.

For now, no group responsibility for the explosion has been claimed.

When this type of attack occurs, one hears about the Islamist group Al Shabab, which carries out this type of attack in Somalia as part of its campaign to overthrow the government of the African country.

Members of this group fThey were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by government forces backed by 20,000 African Union peacekeepers.

According to ‘Africanews’, insurgents still control swaths of territory outside cities, from where they launch attacks against Somali government targets, and occasionally cross the border to carry out raids in Kenya.

Since 1991, Somalia has had a limited central government and is trying to rebuild itself with the help of the UN.

News in development …

With Reuters and EFE