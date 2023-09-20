The explosion of a car bomb near a police station in the city of Timba, Colombia, left at least two dead and two injured this Wednesday (20).

“A car bomb was triggered approximately 50 meters away from a police station, located in the municipality of Timba. Unfortunately, two people lost their lives and two others were injured,” said the deputy director of the Department of Cauca, Tito Castellanos.

The official stated that security agents are being threatened by criminals allegedly linked to the former FARC guerrillas after the attack, which is why the police are receiving support from the Military Forces.

The governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo, told the Colombian broadcaster BluRadio that the attack committed in Timba, which is part of the municipality of Buenos Aires, “hit local residences, a school and also a hospital”.

Larrahondo also stated that another attack occurred this Wednesday against a police station in Santander de Quilichao and against an Army military base in Suárez, without it yet being known how many were injured in the criminal action.

The episodes take place shortly after the government and the Central General Staff (EMC), the largest dissent from the demobilized FARC guerrilla, announced this Tuesday (19) that they will set up a peace dialogue table on October 8 in the city of Tibú, in the turbulent region of Catatumbo, when a bilateral ceasefire will also begin that will last ten months.

Last week, dissidents attacked police stations in the municipalities of Buenos Aires, Suárez, Mondomo, Cajibío and Jambaló, where they even shot at Army helicopters.

In addition to FARC dissidents, the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas operate in the region, a group with which the government has a bilateral ceasefire in force and with which it is negotiating peace.

Last month, Ecuador was another Latin American country that suffered car bomb attacks. The two countries have faced an increase in violence, caused mainly by disputes over control in port regions and the production of coca, the raw material for cocaine. (With information from the EFE Agency)