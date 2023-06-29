A ‘car bomb’ explodes and injures at least five National Guard officers in the community of Sauz Villaseñor, in the municipality of celaya.

During the night the elements of the GN went to review a suspicious car report parked on Río Lerma street, next to the Celaya-Salvatierra highway.

However, during the inspection of the vehicle it explodedinjuring five officers, as documented by Aristegui Noticias, although it is worth mentioning that some local media reported that 10 officers were injured.

The The explosion also caused damage to nearby houses.so Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality came to put out the fire.

Initially this explosion was reported as a shooting. Personnel from the three levels of Government arrived at the site; National Guard, Sedena and Celaya Police.

In addition, staff from the State Prosecutor’s Office cordoned off the area to start the investigation.

