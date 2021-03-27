The car bomb exploded in front of the Mayor’s Office of the Colombian municipality of Corinto, injuring 43 people. The authorities accuse the attack on a dissidence of the former FARC guerrilla, called the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column.

The number of injured by a car bomb explosion in the Colombian department of Cauca on Friday rose to 43.

“There are 43 affected people who are being treated in hospitals: 17 for stunning, 20 with minor injuries and there are six serious injuries, two of them treated in Cali and the other four in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao,” said the recently appointed Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, this Saturday, March 27. According to the local newspaper ‘El Espectador’, 11 of the injured are officials of the Mayor’s Office.

The Government of Corinto reported that the attack destroyed the Mayor’s Office building and damaged five business premises. In videos posted on social media, you see broken glass and debris on the ground.

After a security council, the Defense Minister described as “an insane act” the “indiscriminate terrorist attack against the civilian population, and in this case against a public institution.” He assures that the attack was perpetrated by the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column, a dissident group of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

He added that those responsible are two dissidents, known by the aliases of ‘Cejas’ and ‘David’.

“Terrorism is the coward’s weapon”

The country’s president, Iván Duque, traveled to Corinto and commented: “We know that those who are behind these acts are the bandits of Dagoberto Ramos. They are not revolutionaries at all, they are criminal terrorist criminals ”, he assured. “They submit or we are going to confront them forcefully,” added the Colombian president.

“I instructed the Police and the military forces not to rest until they were found responsible,” said Defense Minister Diego Molano. The Government offers a reward of about $ 54,000 for information that allows the arrest of ‘Cejas’ and ‘David’.

The Corinto Mayor’s Office advisor, Guido Hurtado, confirmed that the events were presented at 3:30 in the afternoon. The car bomb was located in the left area of ​​the building, in a construction that is deteriorated.

The Mayor’s Office, headed by Martha Cecilia Velasco, decided not to move to Popayán for the Security Council with the Ministry of Defense, as they consider it essential to remain in the municipality. “In the last week there were clashes between the armed group and the public force in the La Secreta village, but we did not expect something like this,” concluded the Corinto Mayor’s Office advisor, Guido Hurtado.

Violence in Cauca

Violence in this department does not cease. Last week, the Ombudsman’s Office warned about the risk in which they are at least 8,000 inhabitants of the rural area of ​​the municipality of Caloto due to the presence of the mobile column Dagoberto Ramos, of the FARC dissidents, according to ‘El Espectador’.

“We express our solidarity with all those affected by this indiscriminate terrorist attack that occurred with a car bomb in front of the Corinto mayor’s office,” Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Saturday. © Mayor of Corinto

Criminal groups dispute various regions of Cauca to dedicate them to illicit coca and marijuana crops, as well as illegal mining, and the movement of illegal merchandise. “These disputes over criminal income and drug trafficking that Dagoberto Ramos has with the ELN (National Liberation Army) generate violence in this region of Colombia,” said Diego Molano.

FARC dissidents reject a 2016 peace agreement that ended the group’s involvement in the Colombian armed conflict, which has left 260,000 dead and millions displaced. Government officials and the armed forces estimate that there are between 2,500 and 3,000 FARC dissidents throughout the country.

The UN Mission rejected this Saturday “this and all the recent violent events in the department of Cauca.” The Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia of the Organization of American States (OAS) also rejected what happened. “We strongly condemn the terrorist action with a car bomb in Corinto, Cauca, and we sympathize with the wounded. We repudiate the violent actions of illegal armed groups, which have caused population displacements in Caloto and Algeria, ”they stated.

