Imagine you can repair the small scratches on the bodywork of your car simply by exposing the damaged part to sunlight. Utopia? Apparently not. This is supported by a study published in the journal Applied Polymer Materials by ACS by the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT) which would have successfully tested a self-healing polymer, therefore able to correct small damages on the bodywork of a car. The tests took place on a scale model, with the scratched part showing a rapid relationship with the scratches that would soon disappear.

The merit would be of the sunlight in fact that by heating the damaged part it would be able to increase the surface temperature and favor the processes of chemical dissociation and recomposition and consequently the self-regeneration of the damaged part. The type of paint applied is an organic photothermal dye of the transparent type that would have the ability to capture the NIR, Near InfraRed, an infrared. The material would have shown excellent performance, with results close to 100% of the yield and very fast times since in just 30 seconds the scratches caused would have disappeared.