“It could be worse.” And how? “It could rain!”: one of the most famous jokes ever (Frankenstein Junior by Mel Brooks) came true yesterday when the Capitoline councilor for mobility, Eugenio Patanè, during the extraordinary session of the council of the town hall xv (on the resolution of the capitol and the two ordinances of the mayor Gualtieri regarding the establishment of the Ztl green band and the installation of the gates) explained that “if the Tar were to cancel the resolution, a more restrictive regulation will apply”.

A freezing shower for all Romans but also for all Italian motorists because Rome is now a national case: many other cities would soon block the circulation of old cars forever. “This – Patané explained – is a public health measure not a mobility one and we are perfectly clear about the social problem”. But given that some citizens, before the commissioner’s intervention, had announced that they would challenge the Capitol’s provisions before the TAR, the commissioner was even clearer: “The mayor’s second ordinance will expire in June and there won’t be a another because the signage of the gates has already been installed and therefore the resolution of the municipality will apply: if this were to be removed from the TAR or the council of state it would be even worse, because at that point the technical standards for the implementation of the quality plan would come back into force of the air in the region, which are even more stringent. Because they foresaw the ban on parking and transit of Euro 3 petrol and Euro 4 diesel cars as early as 2022…”.

In short, the capital is traveling rapidly towards the fact that from next November the parking and transit of Euro 3 petrol and Euro 4 diesel cars will be prevented within the new green band, practically the entire area within the ring road. But why did it come to this? These measures have been adopted to put an end to the fines imposed on Italy by Europe, returning from the exceedances of pm10 and nitrogen dioxide which have occurred and are also occurring in Rome and in the Sacco valley. So? “From the first insights made – explains Patané – the boilers have no effect: because 95% are methane. While 59% of the production of nitrogen dioxide is given by private transport. The measures contained in the air quality plan of the region make us lower the breaches by 11%, thus returning within the limits of nitrogen dioxide and pm10 ″.