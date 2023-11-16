D’winter keep an eye on the state of the drums of your car because it downloads much easier. According to statistics compiled by the German Automobile Club ADACabout 40% of all car failures are caused by the battery. Instead, according to a survey carried out by Johnson Controls which involved 67,000 cars in five countries, in Italy the 32% of batteries are in serious condition and about 19 million cars could get stuck at any moment. It is also well known that a battery with an average life of 3/6 years depending on the quality gives up on us right when the first cold weather arrives.

The car battery gets damaged in the heat

The batteries of our cars they suffer a lot from low temperatures because of the cold the storage capacity is reduced, but not only. And the heat That significantly shortens the life cycle of a battery. This means that when winter comes, a battery put to the test in the heat will no longer be in a state of maximum efficiency and therefore begins to experience starting problems with the first cold weather.

In cold weather more power is needed from the battery to start the engine

In cold weather the engine oil becomes very thick and the acceleration required to start it will be even greater. So winter puts batteries in check for 2 reasons: storage capacity reduced by the summer heat and the need to provide a greater boost.

In short, if you haven’t figured it out yet, i problems of the battery go unnoticed in the summer but they make themselves felt especially in winterwhen the engine needs a boost to start greater quantity of electricity.

Low temperatures reduce the life of the car battery

How heat damages batteries

High summer temperatures cause l‘self-discharge of the battery and cause a premature aging of its electrochemical components. For this reason the battery should be tested regularly all year round and prepare for the winter period.

How to fix the battery draining problem in winter

In addition to temperatures extremes in summer and winterthere are other causes that can cause the battery failure and several reasons why yes downloads easily in winter. If the car comes rarely used or only for short distances, the alternator is unable to fully charge the battery and electrical consumers, such as heated rear windows or seat heating, contribute to further draining the battery.

If the car is rarely used the battery tends to deteriorate sooner

Not to mention the system’s absorption of some components even when the car is off which slowly drain the battery, not least the black boxes of insurance companies.

Why does the battery run out in winter?

Prolonged machine stops should be avoided especially in winter to prevent the battery from dying downloads as, in many modern cars, the battery must provide energy even when the engine is turned off. Systems such as warning lights, door locks, electronic key systems and satellite navigation require electric energy even when the car is parked.

Especially in winter, it is advisable carry out routes of a certain length at least once a month or equip yourself with a smart charger like the Keepower distributed by Lampa Intelligent 12 volt battery charger by Lampa

As you get older, the drums misses hits as the corrosion and the sulfation prevent complete charging. If the test determines that the battery should be replaced, it should be taken to a workshop.

If the car that doesn’t start with the flat battery KOs, all you have to do is call for help

In modern cars, the role of the drums has changed. In fact, it not only provides electrical energy for ignition and starting of the vehicle, but is part of a complex electrical system which provides energy to a whole series of functions comfort and of fuel savingsuch as air conditioning, seat heating and start-stop systems.

Car battery replacement

Also, the battery it is no longer easily accessible and located under the hood, but is often installed in the trunk or under a seat. For this reason it is necessary to have special tools and a certain know-how to be able to replace the battery of a modern car. To ensure a trouble-free, safe replacement, this operation should be carried out by a expert person in the workshop.

In modern cars it is more difficult to carry out DIY battery maintenance

When is it time to change the battery?

If you haven’t figured it out yet check the condition of your battery when it starts to be 3 years old. Go to an electrician who, using a special tool, is able to recognize the condition of the battery and its reliability.

