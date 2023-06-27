Car batteries | Finnwatch: Embarrassing ambiguities at the source of electric car batteries

The non-governmental organization Finnwatch found out the responsible procurement of battery minerals by eight car manufacturers. Four signs have a place for looking in the mirror.

The manufacturers were selected from last year’s Finland based on the most popular brands. Many of them buy raw materials from countries where crime is rampant and the environment is being destroyed.

The organization went through the manufacturers’ public reports and approached them with a separate survey.

At the best there are the issues of BMW, Tesla and Volkswagen, although the latter two did not respond to the organization’s survey.

On the other hand, BMW openly provided information about the “top three” to Finnwatch. It itself admitted that it had found ambiguities in its subcontracting chains.

“There is still room for improvement in the transparency of subcontracting chains at all companies. Without transparency at the mine level, stakeholders cannot bring grievances to the companies’ attention, and many human rights problems remain in the dark,” Finnwatch’s Executive Director Sonja Finér states in the announcement.

In addition, the fourth manufacturer, Volvo, has started several projects in which it examines its chains all the way to the mines. Finnwatch praises this development.

The non-governmental organization did not find out about Kia’s reports. Pictured is the company’s most popular all-electric car in Finland last year, the EV6.

Instead Nissan, Škoda, Polestar and Kia have a place to look in the mirror.

According to Finnwatch, Nissan’s logic is “black and white”: if a problem is encountered somewhere, the business is stopped immediately. Finnwatch calls this “cut and run” policy, loosely translated as “cut and run”.

As a result, the Japanese manufacturer claims that it did not encounter any human rights violations in the reporting year 2021.

“ “The fact that there are no problems to report may indicate that the risk management processes and controls are weak.”

Škoda and Polestar shifted the responsibility to their main owners, as a result of which the report was incomplete for them.

Škoda belongs to the Volkswagen group, and the parent group therefore did not even comment on its own affairs to Finnwatch.

Polestar’s other main owner is Volvo, which again emphasized to Finnwatch that it has no control over Polestar’s affairs.

The worst was the Korean Kia, whose terminology in the reports was so confusing that it was impossible to understand. Finnwatch tried to get answers to the questions through the Finnish importer without success either.

“ “The company’s English-language sustainability report is difficult to understand, as the terminology used is imprecise and the text difficult to understand.”

Non-governmental organization insists that companies should introduce a duty of care, where they map out their problems and roll up their sleeves.

Reporting should be more comprehensive than before and reach deep into the mine shaft. If human rights violations are revealed somewhere, they should be corrected or replaced.

“The market for electric cars is growing explosively, which leads to a rapid increase in the demand for battery minerals. If the responsibility problems in the mining sector are not brought under control, value chains may be disrupted and the availability of materials may decrease. Adhering to due diligence in value chains is essential for companies,” comments Finér.

The highlighted points in the story are quotes from Finnwatch’s report.

