I.In the trial of the car attack on the Carnival Monday procession in Volkmarsen, northern Hesse, the defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment for 89 murder attempts, among other things. The district court of Kassel found the now 31-year-old guilty on Thursday of 88 times attempted murder in unity with dangerous bodily harm and in one case of attempted murder and dangerous interference in road traffic.

The court also determined the particular gravity of the guilt. At the end of the detention period, the dangerousness of the perpetrator is checked in a further main hearing. The behavior in detention is also taken into account and a psychological report is commissioned. The man’s driver’s license and vehicle are confiscated.

According to the conviction of the court, the man intentionally drove a car to the carnival parade in Volkmarsen (Waldeck-Frankenberg district) on February 24, 2020 and injured at least 88 people, including 26 children, in some cases seriously. The accused had persistently remained silent in the proceedings before the regional court, until the end it remained unclear why he had committed the act.

The public prosecutor’s office and co-plaintiff representatives had demanded a life sentence with the reservation of subsequent preventive detention and the determination of the particular gravity of the guilt. The defense had pleaded for a lighter sentence than the required maximum penalty, since it was attempted and incomplete murder.