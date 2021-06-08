B.In an apparently targeted car attack, a man in Canada killed four members of a Muslim family. According to initial findings, the 20-year-old ran over people in the province of Ontario on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday. A nine-year-old boy survived the attack, seriously injured.

There are “indications that this was a planned and hate motivated act,” said police spokesman Paul Waight on Monday. The investigators are convinced that “these victims were attacked because they were Muslims”. According to Waight, the man was arrested seven kilometers from the crime scene in the city of London. He is being investigated for quadruple murder and attempted murder.

According to the city council, the victims are two women aged 74 and 44, a 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl – three generations of a family. London Mayor Ed Holder spoke of an “act of mass murder” that has its roots in “unspeakable hatred”.

The victims were walking on a sidewalk on Sunday evening when the attacker drove his black pickup truck up the curb and ran over it.