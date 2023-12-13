Car antifreeze replaced with alcohol: the Fiume brand is in trouble

The Ministry of Health issued a security warning about counterfeit alcohol bottles. Tests conducted on the product have identified the presence, in addition to ethanol, of ethylene glycol, a substance commonly used as an antifreeze liquid and harmful if ingested. He brings it back Red shrimp.

The affected bottles have a capacity of 100 centilitresare marked with thelabel “96° Alcohol since 1960-River” and faithfully reproduce the label of the Licor Srl company of Putignano, located in the province of Bari, owner of the Fiume brand. The state seals of authenticity were crudely replicated on plain, non-watermarked paper, with two color variations, one pink and the other taupe. The Lecce NAS identified the presence of the counterfeit bottles at local retailers and street vendors.

In addition to ethanol, some was found in the counterfeit bottles ethylene glycolsubstance used as antifreeze for vehicles and in the refrigerant fluids used in industrial cooling systems.

