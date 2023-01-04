The license plate is the main identifying element of a vehicle together with the chassis number: each one is univocally linked to a vehicle and allows the owner to be traced immediately. At the time of purchase, each car, motorcycle or heavy vehicle is entered in the Public Automobile Register and tied to a license plate, which in Italy corresponds to an alphanumeric sequence of seven characters: two letters, three numbers, two other letters. The current scheme of Italian number plates came into effect in 1994 and replaced the one that bore the initials of the province at the top. Article 100 of the Highway Code establishes the obligation of the license plate for vehicles and the characteristics that this must have, in addition to the penalties for those who do not respect the rules: a fine can reach up to a maximum of 8,186 euros when driving with a vehicle equipped with a non-proprietary or counterfeit license plate. Subsequent 101 and 102 establish the entities responsible for producing and distributing license plates and the conditions in which replacement is necessary.