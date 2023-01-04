The Highway Code establishes the compulsory nature of the license plate for circulating vehicles: a unique element that allows you to immediately trace them back to the owner. However, plates can wear out or get damaged over time – that’s when they need to be replaced
The license plate is the main identifying element of a vehicle together with the chassis number: each one is univocally linked to a vehicle and allows the owner to be traced immediately. At the time of purchase, each car, motorcycle or heavy vehicle is entered in the Public Automobile Register and tied to a license plate, which in Italy corresponds to an alphanumeric sequence of seven characters: two letters, three numbers, two other letters. The current scheme of Italian number plates came into effect in 1994 and replaced the one that bore the initials of the province at the top. Article 100 of the Highway Code establishes the obligation of the license plate for vehicles and the characteristics that this must have, in addition to the penalties for those who do not respect the rules: a fine can reach up to a maximum of 8,186 euros when driving with a vehicle equipped with a non-proprietary or counterfeit license plate. Subsequent 101 and 102 establish the entities responsible for producing and distributing license plates and the conditions in which replacement is necessary.
When the license plate needs to be changed
If one of the two registration plates of a motor vehicle, or the only one provided for motor vehicles, is lost, stolen or destroyed, the owner of the vehicle is required to file a complaint with the police within 48 hours. After 15 days without the number plate being found, it will be necessary to proceed with a new registration. In the meantime, the vehicle may circulate with a panel with a white background having the same dimensions and bearing the same indications contained in the original plate. It is advisable to keep the receipt of the police report in the car. A new registration will be necessary even if the characters of the original plate are illegible due to deterioration. The request must be presented at the motorist’s telematic desk and waiting times are around 30 days. The total cost of the operation is just over 100 euros.
