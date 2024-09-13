Tragic accident on the evening of September 12 in the province of Avellino: a 31-year-old man dies while riding his motorbike

Guardia dei Lombardi, a town in the province of Avellino, is the protagonist of yet another bloody episode on the streets, on the evening of Thursday, September 12. Another life cut short suddenly and before its time. A tragic road accident led to the death of Joseph Celetti31 years old, affectionately known to all as “Peppo Trentotto”. Celetti, riding his motorcycle, collided head-on with a car on the Strada Statale 303, near the Teora junction. The dynamics of the accident are still being examined by investigators, but the toll is very serious.

31-Year-Old Centaur Dies: Giuseppe Celetti Was Known as “Peppe Trentotto”

The 118 paramedics immediately arrived at the scene of the collision, requesting the intervention of the helicopter rescue. Unfortunately, despite the attempts to save the young man, Celetti died on the spot due to the serious injuries sustained in the impact. The driver of the car involved was a 47-year-old woman, who was injured but not in danger of life. Transported to the Sant’Ottone Frangipane hospital in Ariano Irpino, she is in stable conditions.

The police, including the Highway Police and the Carabinieri, intervened to carry out the necessary surveys and establish the dynamics of the accident. The causes of the collision are still unclear, and investigations are underway to understand if there are specific responsibilities.

The sudden loss of Giuseppe Celetti has left the entire community shocked. Guard of the Lombards. Loved and known for his sunny personality, Celetti was a boy well-liked by all. On social media, in the hours following the news of his passing, numerous messages of condolence and affectionate memories appeared. A friend wrote:

“A boy with a big heart, always smiling, imaginative… These are the first words that come to mind when I think of you, and that’s how I will always remember you.”

The small community now gathers around the Celetti family, deeply affected by such a sudden and painful loss. “Peppo Trentotto”, with his energy and his contagious smile, leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.

