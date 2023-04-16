The van-life boom continues unstoppable, in what is now confirmed as a real golden age for itinerant travel. Year after year, campervan trips, with their mix of adventure and freedom, win over more and more people: all sector analyzes confirm this. Just as the number of enthusiasts who decide to transform their vehicle (multispace, minivan, off-road vehicle or small-medium sized van) into a camper is constantly increasing. The basic concept is valid: it costs relatively little (obviously it depends on which accessories are chosen for the modification) in relation to the purchase or rental of a model born to travel, there is no need to own the camper (nor to rent it), the equipment, more or less rich, it can be disassembled at any time to return to the basic configuration. But enthusiasts are not allowed everything: equally important is the regulatory part on the subject, the one from which we start.