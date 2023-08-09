There recharging of the air conditioning of the car is a necessary operation when the car air conditioner does not work because it has lost some of the refrigerant gas and consequently it no longer works properly by not being able to properly cool the air in the passenger compartment.

Recharge your car’s air conditioning, when and why it’s needed

When necessary, with air conditioning recharging, refrigerant gas is added to the car’s air conditioning system to make it work perfectly.

When is it necessary to recharge the air conditioning? Primarily when there are refrigerant leaks. Over time, gas leaks can occur due to microscopic leaks or failures in system components. When the pressure of this gas is low or zero the compressor does not start and the air conditioning does not work or works with reduced performance.

In this situation a “recharge” is needed for replenish the correct amount of coolant into the car’s air conditioning system. There recharging of the air conditioning it is essential to ensure the right temperature inside the car, especially during the summer period when it is hotter in climatic conditions with higher temperatures.

Refrigerant gas leakage can be caused by various reasons, such as defective seals, worn components or small leaks in the pipes. In case of losses, yes recommends carrying out the repair first and then subsequently recharging the gas. Otherwise, the risk is that of spending money unnecessarily because the problem reappears periodically after some time.

Let’s find out the cost of recharging the air conditioning and how often the car air conditioning needs to be recharged.

The cost of recharging the air conditioning

The cost of recharging car air conditioning It can change from €80 to €380 (2023 prices) based on the characteristics of the system. Some of the main factors influencing the cost of charging are as follows:

Required amount of coolant: the amount of refrigerant (generally a gas) required to recharge the air conditioning is a major factor determining cost. The more refrigerant required, the higher the cost. The amount depends on the size of the plant. Recharging a Fiat Panda certainly costs less than an Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Type of refrigerant used: the type of refrigerant used in the air conditioning system can affect the cost. Some types of refrigerant are more expensive than others, which can have an impact on the overall price of the refill. The gas R1234yf cost much more than the old one R134a: in the presence of this gas, recharging the air conditioning can cost between €180 and €380a price that also fluctuates based on the amount of liquid missing. Plant typology: type and size of the air conditioning system affect the cost. Additional services: If your air conditioning recharge includes additional services, such as system checkups and maintenance, the cost could increase accordingly.

Any replacement of the dehumidifier filteror the pollen cabin filterincrease the cost of reloading for others 40/80 eurosplus labor cost, of approx 50 euros.

The air conditioning must be recharged by specialized technicians

In summary, the cost of recharging air conditioning can vary based on several factors, including the amount and type of refrigerant needed, the type of system. It is advisable to request quotes from various service providers and to carefully evaluate the details of the service offered before recharging the air conditioning.

Examples of air conditioning charging costs for different car models

Fiat 500: 60/80 euros

Lancia Ypsilon: 60/80 euros

Alfa Romeo Giulietta: 80-100 euros

Audi A3: 80-100 euros

BMW 3 Series: 90-120 euros

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 100-120 euros

Alfa Romeo MiTo: 70-90 euros

Audi A1: 80-100 euros

BMW 1 Series: 90-110 euros

Mercedes-Benz A-Class: 100-110 euros

Smart among 60 and 120 euros.

Car air conditioning refill

It is important to note that recharging your air conditioner is a procedure that must be carried out with care and expertise by a specialist specialized technician with specific equipment since it involves the use of refrigerant gas under pressure. DIY charging operations can be dangerous and illegal in some jurisdictions, due to environmental regulations regarding the use and handling of refrigerant.

Above an example of TEXA’s professional equipment for recharging the air conditioning with R134a or R1234yf gas. It is the basic model of the 720 touch line also distributed by Equipment point in Rome (Tel 0678851182), equipped with automatic functions for the recovery and recycling of the refrigerant and for the discharge of the oil. The quantities of oil and UV tracer are controlled by an automatic system of valves, leaving only some simple manual operations to the operator.

Which refrigerant gas R12, R134A, R1234YFm costs more?

The more expensive gas is the latest generation R1234yf. The coolant R12 was used in older vehicle air conditioning systems, but has been replaced by theR134a and other low environmental impact refrigerants. Since 2001, new vehicles cannot be filled with R12. L’R134a has a high impact on global warming, so the EU has stipulated that only refrigerants with a GWP below 150 should be used in the future.

R1234yf: it is the latest refrigerant gas, developed to replace R134a. It is more environmentally friendly and has better energy efficiency. However, R1234yf is also more expensive than R134a.

it is the latest refrigerant gas, developed to replace R134a. It is more environmentally friendly and has better energy efficiency. However, R1234yf is also more expensive than R134a. R134a: most of cars manufactured between 1994 and 2013 they used this type of gas which is still widely used and available on the market. However, R134a is also a greenhouse gas, so it has been gradually replaced by the gas R1234yf.

most of they used this type of gas which is still widely used and available on the market. However, R134a is also a greenhouse gas, so it has been gradually replaced by the gas R123: this refrigerant gas was used in the cars produced in the 80s and 90s. It was withdrawn from the market in 1995 due to its ozone-depleting potential.

this refrigerant gas was used in the It was withdrawn from the market in 1995 due to its ozone-depleting potential. A12: refrigerant gas used in cars manufactured over the years 60s, 70s and 80s. It was withdrawn from the market in 1995 due to its ozone-depleting potential.

R134a refrigerant gas cylinder

M1 and N1 class vehicles homologated after 01/01/2011 cannot use theR134awhile theR1234yf it has become a more environmentally friendly and popular refrigerant. Other refrigerants with GWP below 150 are also permitted. These choices influence workshops, which will have to adapt to new technologies and regulations on the use and management of new refrigerants.

Latest generation refrigerant gas, more efficient

R1234yf gas is a new low environmental impact refrigerant, a chemical fluid based on fluoroalkylene. It is a colorless and odorless gas with a boiling point of -40.8 degrees Celsius, which is slightly more volatile than R134a, meaning it expands more easily at room temperature. R1234yf has a global warming potential (GWP) of 4, compared to 1430 for R134a. This means that R1234yf has a much lower environmental impact than R134a. R1234yf is also more energy efficient than R134a which means it can help reduce fuel consumption.

Some car models that use gas R1234yf:

Audi A3

BMW X1

Chevrolet Spark

FordFiesta

Honda Civic

Hyundai Elantra

Kia Forte

Mazda3

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Nissan Sentra

Toyota Corolla

Volkswagen Jetta

Here are some car models that use R134a gas:

Audi A4

BMW 3 Series

Chevrolet Cruze

Vademecum air conditioning recharge and control

How to recharge: through a special machine (see photo above)

through a special machine (see photo above) How often to do: it is recommended to check the charge every 3 years or every 80,000 km

it is recommended to check the charge every 3 years or every 80,000 km How long does it take: 30 minutes for a full charge, 5 minutes for the simple check.

30 minutes for a full charge, 5 minutes for the simple check. How much does it cost: the costs vary from 80 to 380 euros.

Read also

– Because the air conditioning doesn’t work

– How to identify the first symptoms of an air conditioner malfunction

– Fine air conditioning on

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK