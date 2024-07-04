The most annoying thing is to find yourself in the summer with the air conditioning in your car out of order, when it is very hot. Often the cause is a refrigerant gas leak in the air conditioning circuit. What to do in the event of an air conditioning leak in your car? Here are some suggestions for identifying the problem and intervening promptly. The advice is to address the problem, spend on the repair once and avoid throwing away money on refills every year.

How to Understand the Cause of a Malfunctioning Air Conditioner in Your Car

Air conditioners in vehicles work based on the physical and chemical properties of pressurized gases in the circuit. After several years, it is normal to assume that there is a gas leak, which escapes from the system. There are simple test that can help you understand if the air conditioner is working correctly.

All you need is a special thermometer. If the air does not come out cold enough from the vents when the vehicle is in the shade and the temperature is above 10 °C then it is a first sign that it is “cold”, the first thing to do is to recharge the air. If the air comes out completely hot then there is a significant leak that has caused the loss of gas and the system has discharged. When the pressure of the refrigerant gas drops below a certain value the compressor no longer starts.

The most common causes of leaks in the car air conditioning circuit

Causes of gas leaks in a vehicle’s air conditioning system they are mainly these:

A small accident on the front of the car that damaged the front radiator (condenser) of the air conditioning. Rubber and aluminum pipes damaged by debris or objects. Seals and O-ring worn pipe joints: over time, the gaskets and O-rings that seal the connections of the pipes and components of the system wear out, creating small cracks that allow gas to escape. A leak can also occur from the compressor.

The air conditioning vents of an Audi R8 V10 RWD Coupé

But how do you understand where the problem is? The main components to be to verify I am:

Valves defective: The valves that control the flow of cooling air through the system may be worn or faulty, causing leaks.

defective: The valves that control the flow of cooling air through the system may be worn or faulty, causing leaks. Compressor : as it is the heart of the air conditioning system and if it breaks, air will leak.

: as it is the heart of the air conditioning system and if it breaks, air will leak. dryer filter .

. Pressure switch .

. condenser and evaporator .

. service fittings .

. connections and pipes.

How to understand the extent of the problem

To locate a leak in an air conditioning system, you need to go to an equipped workshop. methods to find a air conditioner leak in a car vary depending on the type of equipment, the vehicle and the nature of the problem; it is acted using some tools, including:

Contrast agent and UV lamp : The contrast medium must be combined with the coolant in various ways, when the system is empty or full (via a special gun). The contrast dye that comes out of the rupture site uses a UV light to indicate where the leak is occurring.

: The contrast medium must be combined with the coolant in various ways, when the system is empty or full (via a special gun). The contrast dye that comes out of the rupture site uses a UV light to indicate where the leak is occurring. Foam Gas Detector : This is the simplest way, but like UV lights it has limitations. When the system is empty, the nitrogen pressure is higher than the normal operating pressure. Depending on the size of the leak, the leak can be found by spraying the foam in the area where – according to your hypothesis – it is located.

: This is the simplest way, but like UV lights it has limitations. When the system is empty, the nitrogen pressure is higher than the normal operating pressure. Depending on the size of the leak, the leak can be found by spraying the foam in the area where – according to your hypothesis – it is located. Electronic gas detector: identifies the existence of halogen gases and is able to recognize very small and hidden particles, not visible with different agents.

Once the leak has been identified, the offending component is replaced, i.e. gaskets, evaporator (radiator inside the passenger compartment), condenser (external radiator on the front of the car), compressor, etc.

Prevent Car Air Conditioner Air Leaks

For prevent air leaksit is important to perform a regular maintenance on the vehicle’s climate control system, including the control of gaskets, tubes And compressors. It is best not to overuse air conditioning, especially on very hot and humid days.

In conclusion, refrigerant gas leakage from the car air conditioning is a problem that should be addressed. solve quickly in order to avoid further damage to the system and to ensure the correct functioning of the air conditioner.

