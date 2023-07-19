Snap the fine for parking with air conditioning on? If you leave the car with the engine running to make the air conditioning work, know that you are committing an infraction and risk up to 432.00 euro fine. But is this news of the fine for the air conditioner?

This particular one fine for air conditioning on (actually for the engine running with the car stationary) is perhaps one of sanctions less known by motorists. It happens to everyone to stop in the car with the engine running of your car, perhaps for the use of theair conditioning – which heats or cools the passenger compartment according to the season we are in – or to wait for a friend or family member to leave the house to get into the car.

Parking in a car with the engine running involves a fine ranging from 216 to 432 euros

Even if the traffic policemen, the Municipal police and the Police tend to ignore this kind of infraction, it doesn’t mean that we can get away with it every time because in the end you are never blessed for too long by luck. It’s right to protect yourself and know what happens leaving the car engine running while parked.

Engine running, car stopped, when it is prohibited

L’infringement of the engine running with the car parked is contemplated by the Highway Code (article 157 paragraph 7-bis) And provides for a fine ranging from 216 to 432 euros. In fact, the Highway Code states the «prohibition to keep the engine running while the vehicle is parked in order to maintain the air conditioning system in the vehicle». With words “air conditioning system” the Code (of the Road ed.) indicates that apparatus of the car which allows to heat the passenger compartment in winter, or cool it in summer. It remains to be understood when it is actually possible to face a fine for parking with the engine running given and considering that the “stop” is in fact possible even without turning off the car engine.

Highway Code: difference between a “parking” and a “stationary” car

So far we have talked about parked car or stopstate extremely relevant if you don’t want to get this type of fine (which includes the car at a stop). But what is the difference to avoid the fine for parking with the engine running according to Traffic Laws? Let’s get some clarity!

For car stopped means the temporary suspension of travel even if in an area where parking is not permitted, to allow people to get on or off, or for other needs of very short duration. During the stop which must not in any case cause an obstacle to traffic, the driver must be present and ready to continue driving;

means the even if in an area where parking is not permitted, to allow people to get on or off, or for other needs of very short duration. During the which must not in any case cause an obstacle to traffic, the driver must be present and ready to continue driving; For stopover means the prolonged suspension of vehicle travelwith the possibility of removal by the driver.

The driver cannot stop for long periods of time, otherwise he will face a fine

So, in summary, if a suspension of travel is extended in time, you face the penalty. If, on the other hand, we pull over the car and stay inside the passenger compartment for a very short period of time, you are not at risk of sanction.

Engine running, fine to reduce pollution

Arrived here surely you’re wondering about the usefulness of this detail fine for parking with the engine runningperhaps wondering if this is another ingenious method of the state to collect money from its citizens.

But what if I told you that it is a very intelligent and essential fine?

The fine for parking with the engine running was designed to avoid unnecessary harmful emissions

This sanction was introduced by the Prodi government in 2007, whose main objective is extremely simple: avoid unnecessary harmful emissions. It is, therefore, one of the many small rules introduced in recent decades to to reduce the pollution generated by vehicular traffic seen and considered that almost 50% of air pollution it is due to road traffic!

Fine air conditioning on true or false?

So the news about it is misleading fine for the air conditioning on. Let’s say it’s totally false if, in the case of an electric car, the air conditioning is left on all day long when the car is stationary. In this case the air conditioning compressor is powered by current which must not be produced by the alternator of a running internal combustion engine, but supplied to the service battery (12 Volts) which in turn is recharged by the traction battery (usually 400 volts) through a DC/DC transformer.

Don’t worry though. If you are stopped at the traffic light that is a “stop” and in this case even if the car is with the engine running (because it is not equipped with start&stop or the latter deactivated) you are not liable to a fine.

