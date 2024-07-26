When it starts fine for parking with air conditioning on? But is this news about the fine for the true or false? air conditioning of the car turned on? Let’s find out the cases in which you actually risk a fine for the air conditioning in the car.

Car air conditioning fine when it is on

This particular one fine for air conditioning in car on It is perhaps one of the lesser known sanctions by motorists but which is talked about again in the summer period. It happens to everyone to stop in a car with the engine running and, in the summer, also turn on theair conditioning to wait for a friend or family member to leave the house and let them get into the car.

The fine for having the air conditioning on actually occurs when the car is parked with the engine running

Even if the municipal police, the Municipal police and the Police tend to ignore this kind of violation, it does not mean that we can get away with it every time because in the end you are never protected for too long by Lady Luck. Therefore it is right to protect yourself and know what you are getting into by leaving the car engine running with theair conditioning on while parked.

Engine running in parked car, when it is prohibited

L’infringement it’s not actually for theair conditioning on but for the engine running when the car is parkedThis sanction is provided for by the Highway Code (Article 157 paragraph 7-bis) And provides for a fine ranging from 223 to 444 euros. The Highway Code in fact states the «prohibition to keep the engine running while the vehicle is parked for the purpose of maintaining the air conditioning system in the vehicle“. With words “air conditioning system” the Highway Code indicates that device in the car that allows you to heat the passenger compartment in the winter, or cool it in the summer. It remains to be understood when you can actually incur a fine for parking with the engine running, given that the “stop” is also possible without turning off the car’s engine.

Difference between “stop” and “parked” car, what does the Highway Code say?

So far we have talked about parked car or stopstate extremely relevant if you don’t want to get this type of fine (which involves the car being stopped). But what is the difference to avoid the fine for parking with the engine running according to Traffic Laws? Let’s clear things up a bit!

The driver cannot park for long periods of time with the engine running, otherwise he will face a fine.

For car stopped it means the temporary suspension of the march even if in an area where parking is not permitted, to allow people to get on or off, or for other very short-term needs and when queuing in a row of stopped cars, or at the traffic light waiting for the green light. In short, the temporary stop is intended for a limited time and is linked to the circumstances of the traffic. During the stop which must not however obstruct traffic, the driver must be present and ready to resume driving.

it means the even if in an area where parking is not permitted, to allow people to get on or off, or for other very short-term needs and when queuing in a row of stopped cars, or at the traffic light waiting for the green light. In short, the temporary stop is intended for a limited time and is linked to the circumstances of the traffic. During the which must not however obstruct traffic, the driver must be present and ready to resume driving. Forstopoverit means the suspension of the vehicle’s movement for a prolonged period of timewith the possibility of the driver leaving.

Fine air conditioning on, what’s true?

So, to recap, you will only face sanctions if the suspension of the march is extended over time. If, however, we pull the car over and stay inside the passenger compartment for a very short period of time, you are not at risk of being fined.

If you are stopped at the traffic light that is a simple “stop” and in this case even if the car has the engine running (because it is not equipped with the technology start&stop (or the latter deactivated) you are not liable to a fine.

Car air conditioning fine why?

Having arrived here you are surely wondering about the usefulness of this particular fine for parking a car with the engine runningperhaps wondering if this is another ingenious method of the State to collect money from its citizens. But what if I told you that it is a very intelligent and essential fine?

The fine for parking with the engine running is aimed at avoiding harmful emissions.

This sanction was introduced by the Prodi Government in 2007, whose main objective is extremely simple:avoid unnecessary harmful emissions.This is, therefore, one of the many small rules introduced in recent decades toto reduce the pollutiongenerated by vehicular traffic given that nearly 50% of air pollution It’s due to road traffic!

This is mainly aimed at reducing air pollution and saving fuel. Leaving the engine running while the car is stationary can be harmful to the environment and waste resources.

Electric car stopped with air conditioning on

And if the car is electric there is a risk of fine for air conditioning on? Let’s say that in the case of an electric car, if you leave the air conditioning on all day when the car is stationary, you don’t risk a fine. In this case, the air conditioning compressor is powered by electricity that must not be produced by the alternator of a running internal combustion engine, but supplied to the service battery (12 Volts) which in turn is recharged by the traction battery (usually 400 volts) through a DC/DC transformer.

Conclusions

If you have carefully read the content of this article you will surely have understood that the fine of 444 euros arrives only if you leave the car parked with the engine running to run the air conditioning.

