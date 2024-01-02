The FBI has launched a domestic terrorism investigation into a car crash that killed two people and injured five others among crowds leaving a New Year's Eve concert in Rochester, New York. CNN reports it. The suspected driver, identified as Michael Avery of Syracuse and hospitalized in serious condition, left a suicide note and a diary in his hotel room, while his car was stuffed with gas canisters.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith explained in a press conference that an SUV hit a car that was leaving a parking lot. Two people in the car died, while the driver was hospitalized, but his life is not in danger, unlike the man driving the SUV. Three pedestrians were injured, one of whom is fighting for his life. The accident triggered a fire which firefighters put out after almost an hour. Once the flames were stopped, first responders found “at least a dozen gas cans in and around the vehicle,” Smith said.