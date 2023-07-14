Serious accident on the A4 motorway, an entire family destroyed, the father dead, the mother and two children seriously

A very serious one accident on the A4 motorwayon Thursday 13 July. The man who was driving the car lost his life practically instantly, while the woman and the two children who were in the vehicle are in very serious condition.

To allow rescuers to intervene and also for the findings of the case by the police, there have been queues and inconveniences in circulation.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 12.15 on Thursday 12 July. Precisely along the A4 motorway, in the direction Milan. The dynamic for now seems to be quite clear.

The car with license plate Swissfor reasons yet to be clarified by the police, has buffered in a very strong way a truck, which was stopped in the parking lane.

The car is practically entangled under the articulated lorry and in fact, it was completely destroyed. Other motorists quickly realized the severity of the accident and that is why they asked for the urgent intervention of the doctors and the police.

To allow the rescuers to work, the agents had to close the road to traffic for several hours. The man however, despite their attempts to save him, He did not make it. The other occupants of the car, on the other hand, are hospitalized in serious conditions.

Accident on the A4 motorway, the situation

The doctors, given the seriousness of the incident, asked for urgent intervention of the air ambulance of Suem. Consequently the mother and her two children were all transported to the hospitalthe little ones in the Padua hospital, the woman in Mestre.

Their conditions at the moment turn out to be really criticisms, but the next few hours could be really important for them. The family turns out to be all nationalities Swiss.

Given the seriousness of the accident, the road was closed to traffic for some time. The agents had to allow rescuers to intervene and also take the reliefs of the case, to understand the dynamics. Now we need to understand the reason for the distraction of the man who was driving the car.