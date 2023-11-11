Serious road accident during the night, around 3.30 am, in via Braccianese at the intersection of via degli Scopetoni, in the municipality of Manziana (Rome). A car, a Fiat Punto, for reasons still under investigation, went off the road and ended up against a tree. The carabinieri from the Anguillara Sabazia station intervened together with the 118 staff and the firefighters. Two young people died in the crash, the 20-year-old driver and the 21-year-old passenger. Carabinieri investigations are underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

Head-on collision in Gallicano in Lazio, a 60-year-old dies

A 60-year-old died in a road accident that occurred yesterday evening in via Pedemontana in Gallicano nel Lazio (Rome). A Fiat Ulisse, driven by a 60-year-old Italian, and a Citroen C3, driven by a 20-year-old woman, collided head-on. In the crash the man died while the woman was injured, she was rescued by 118 personnel and transported to Tivoli hospital under code red, conscious but not in danger of her life.

The carabinieri from the Gallicano nel Lazio station and the mobile radio branch of the Palestrina company intervened on site and carried out technical checks and seized the vehicles. Investigations are underway to clarify the exact dynamics of the accident.