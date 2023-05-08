The clash took place on the afternoon of Sunday 7 May. A car reversed onto the A27 motorway and crashed into two cars traveling in the correct direction between Vittorio Veneto North and Vittorio Veneto South
One dead and two minor injuries: this is the balance of the clash that took place on Sunday 7 May on the A27 Venice-Belluno motorway at km 54 in the direction of the regional capital. A Kia Sportage made a U-turn while traveling south, colliding shortly after with two oncoming vehicles. The driver, a 67-year-old man from Treviso, died. The occupants of a second car, a 41-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were slightly injured, while the family traveling on the third vehicle involved remained unharmed. The stretch of motorway was interrupted for about three hours to facilitate the arrival of emergency services.
The dynamics
According to the initial reconstructions, the SUV would have entered the highway against traffic by taking a toll booth in the opposite direction. However, after viewing the images from the surveillance cameras, the dynamics became clear. The vehicle driven by the 67-year-old was traveling in the correct direction until at a certain point it slowed down, stopped and made a U-turn, colliding shortly after with the two cars proceeding in the right direction.
