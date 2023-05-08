One dead and two minor injuries: this is the balance of the clash that took place on Sunday 7 May on the A27 Venice-Belluno motorway at km 54 in the direction of the regional capital. A Kia Sportage made a U-turn while traveling south, colliding shortly after with two oncoming vehicles. The driver, a 67-year-old man from Treviso, died. The occupants of a second car, a 41-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were slightly injured, while the family traveling on the third vehicle involved remained unharmed. The stretch of motorway was interrupted for about three hours to facilitate the arrival of emergency services.