Terrible accident in the town of Torrevecchia Pia, which is located in Lombardy, in the province of Pavia. Suddenly a car crashed into a light pole, luckily crashing at a not too high speed. One was also involved in the impact 7-year-old girl, injured for the accident. What are your health conditions?

Photo source from Pixabay

Shortly after 4pm on Tuesday 28 December 2021, on the former Statale 412 della Val Tidone, in the municipal area of ​​Torrevecchia Pia, in the province of Pavia, in Lombardy, a Volkswagen Passat crashed into the light pole.

There Polstrada of Pavia she immediately rushed to make the first findings of the case and reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. It was thought of an accident with a single car, but a second vehicle was marginally involved.

The most seriously involved person is a 7-year-old girl who was traveling in a car that ended up against the pole. The 35-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital for investigations, along with another 9 month old baby.

Without obvious trauma, however, the 33-year-old woman who drove the second vehicle involved in the accident. She is also in the hospital for tests. But yours health conditions they would cause no worries, like those of the other people involved, with the exception of the 7-year-old girl.

Photo source from Pixabay

Accident in Torrevecchia Pia: how is the 7-year-old girl?

The baby was traveling by car with a man and another 9 month old baby well. The little girl instead reported several traumas, in particular a head and a thoracic one.

Photo source from Pixabay

In addition, the girl suffered trauma to a lower limb. She is hospitalized at the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia, where she arrived after the red code incident. Doctors say the conditions are serious, but it shouldn’t be life threatening from the injuries sustained.