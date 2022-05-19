The exam on the electronic handbrake will be one of the central points of the report to understand what happened at the kindergarten in Pile, where the car – a 2010 Passat – of a 38-year-old woman went wild and fell on the children in the garden killing one and wounding five others. In fact, while for the mechanical brakes there is no trace of use, for the electronic one the control unit can be checked. In any case, the hypothesis of a crime of road homicide was formulated for the woman.

The Eagle, the car and the kindergarten courtyard: the images from the drone

However, the investigations of the L’Aquila Flying Squad also continue on the issue of safety outside the kindergarten and in the surrounding spaces. Tomorrow the woman will be heard for the first time by the prosecutor Stefano Gallo. The investigators will also have to clarify the statements of the mother and son couple made to the media: the woman allegedly left the car with the gear engaged, while the 12-year-old son immediately after the tragedy had admitted in tears that he was responsible for her.

In addition, some witnesses would have seen him in the driver’s seat during the descent, with a swerve attempt to prevent free fall. In the meantime, the conditions of the two girls hospitalized at the Gemelli in Rome and those concerning the two twins in the pediatric ward at the Aquila hospital are stable.

The first sentences

“I’m sure I left the gear engaged, I don’t remember the handbrake,” said the 38-year-old, according to what the newspaper reported. Republic. A version that has yet to be examined by investigators and investigators, who are making a whole series of findings, along with other testimonies collected. The messenger, reports a sentence that was said by the 12-year-old son of the crying woman: “I killed him, I killed him”, suggesting that he had direct responsibility for the accident. A version that, according to the newspaper, would also be confirmed by other witnesses who reported seeing the boy in the driver’s seat attempting to move the steering wheel of the Passat as he approached the gate of the kindergarten.

The visit of the councilor

Two colored books, the kind that light up. This is the gift that the regional councilor for health Nicoletta Verì gave to the two twins hospitalized in the Pediatric ward at the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila following the tragic accident in the courtyard of the “Pile – Primo Maggio” kindergarten. The commissioner met the parents of the two children and interacted with one of the two children, while the other rested. “I do not want to replace the health personnel in indicating the conditions – she explains – but I point out that the children occupy normal hospital rooms and not intensive care areas”.

“I felt a profound need – underlined the commissioner – to give witness and closeness not only as an institution, but also and above all from a human, emotional, relational and empathic point of view: identifying with a parent who lives this tragedy is very important and very significant “. His visit was accompanied by the medical director Alfonso Mascitelli and the head of pediatrics, Vincenzo Salpietro.

The Run4Hope without public ceremonies

There will be no public ceremony next Saturday, May 21st, to accompany the start of the “Run4Hope”, the maxi relay that once again this year sees L’Aquila as the starting and ending point of the marathon aimed this year to support the ‘Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail) and also for Ukrainian patients. The organization of the Abruzzo stages, simultaneously with the other regions of Italy, sees the collaboration of Atletica Abruzzo L’Aquila which had set up an important parterre for the start of the relay. However, in the aftermath of the tragedy that struck the “Pile – Primo Maggio” kindergarten, the president of the sports club, Valter Paro, chose to cancel any collateral event, while maintaining the commitment to the initiative of solidarity.

«As a sign of respect and closeness to the pain of those affected – Paro explained – it was decided not to carry out any starting ceremony of the“ Run4hope ”, maintaining the commitments previously made with the other companies. Therefore the relay will start on Saturday 21 at 11 as already foreseen by Collemaggio respecting all the times indicated for the departures of the various fractions without any kind of publicity or prominence of the event. We will therefore hand over the baton to the Montorio group and close our task ».