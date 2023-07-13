In a few days she would have given birth and instead the life of Francesca Calandriello, 27, was cut short near the municipal stadium of Sant’Arsenio (Salerno) due to a road accident. She died before her baby was born too.

Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 12 July, the girl was in the car and for reasons yet to be clarified she collided head-on with a nine-seater van. The impact between the two vehicles was very violent. The clash was very violent and the consequences immediately appeared dramatic for the young woman. The 27-year-old, extracted from the metal sheets of her utility vehicle a few steps from the Sant’Arsenio stadium, was rescued and urgently transferred to hospital in critical condition.

Rescue, as mentioned, was immediate but failed to avoid the worst for the young woman. After the accident Francesca Calandriello was transferred by air ambulance to the Ruggi D’Aragona hospital in Salerno, but despite the treatments for her there was nothing they could do.

In fact, the conditions of the 27-year-old did not allow the doctors to save her life. After a few hours of agony, therefore, the young woman died in the structure.

Now close to giving birth, which according to what emerged would take place in the next few days, with the death of the 27-year-old, even that of the baby she was carrying could not be avoided.

In fact, the consequences of the accident were too serious, with the doctors unable to save the child. Pain and shock in the community of Sant’Arsenio where Calandriello, originally from Sassano (also in the province of Salerno), had recently moved after the wedding celebrated in recent months.