Thereaccident involving a parked car in the absence of the owner of the vehicle is quite common. But how do Italians behave when they cause damage to a parked car while driving? About 20% of those who have found themselves in this situation, that is 1.3 million motoristsrather than taking responsibility for what was done and taking advantage of the absence of the owner of the damaged vehicle, they preferred to escape without leaving any contact information.

Car accident while parked, what to do?

If the driver who caused the accident leave your contact detailsthe owner of the damaged vehicle can breathe a sigh of relief because, in this case, it is possible to make a normal friendly report and request reimbursement for the damages suffered from the other party’s insurance company.

If you are involved in an accident with a parked car, here are the steps you should follow:

Stop immediately: It is mandatory to stop after an accident, even if it seems minor. Failure to stop could be considered as failure to render aid or hit-and-run, which is a crime. Check the damage: Examine the damage caused to the parked vehicle. Take photos of the damage and the accident scene. Find the owner: If possible, find the owner of the damaged vehicle to inform him of the incident. You can walk around the neighborhood or look for someone in nearby shops or buildings. Leave a note: If you are unable to locate the owner, leave a note clearly visible under the windshield wiper of the vehicle. The note should include your name, phone number, license plate, and a brief description of the incident. Report the accident: In Italy, if the damage is significant, it is good practice to report the accident to the authorities (Carabinieri, Local Police or Traffic Police). If the police intervene, you will be asked to make an official statement. Inform your insurance: Even if the accident seems minor, it is important to inform your insurance company within 3 days, providing all the details of what happened. Fill out the CID form: if you can get in touch with the owner of the vehicle, you can fill out the Friendly Accident Report (CID) form together, which facilitates the management of the accident between insurance companies.

Following these steps will help you handle the situation correctly and legally, avoiding future problems.

When the person who caused the damage runs away

COMPLAINT Problems, however, arise when the person responsible for the damage runs away without leaving their contact details and in absence of witnessesThis type of damage they are not covered by the car insurance policy mandatory and require a additional coverage optional, like the one against the Acts of vandalism. If your insurance includes this additional guarantee, after filing a complaint with the authorities, you can ask your company to reimburse you for the damage suffered.

VANDALISM But be careful because the guarantee against Acts of vandalism does not cover all types of damage suffered; there are some components of the car, for example the windshield, side windows and rear window, which require additional additional coveragein the absence of which the damage caused by third parties will not be reimbursed. In the guarantee of Vandalism

It should also be considered that maximum and the presence of any franchises: in case of damage, the company will reimburse the owner up to the value emerging from the Official quotes for the damaged car; if the repair cost exceeds this value, the difference is borne by the insured.

The Vandalism guarantee in some cases allows you to request compensation from your insurance if your car is rear-ended while parked in the absence of the person responsible

Car accident while parked, how Italians behave according to surveys

MORE VIRTUOUS WOMEN Returning to the research to escape, after having hit a parked car, according to this research on a sample between 18 and 74 years oldit is mostly men (21.3% of them did it), while women are just 8.5%. Considering the age groups instead, the highest percentage of “smart alecks” 31%) meets in that between the 25 and 34 years old. On the other hand, the most correct drivers seem to be those who have between 65 and 74 years old; among them only one runs away 8.8% of the interviewees.

Geographically, drivers flee more often Center and of the South. In Central Italy they declared that they did it 18.8% of the sample; just under (18.5%) South and in the Islands.

APOLOGY In the survey, these drivers answered that they escape because they are convinced that they have caused a overall minimal damage. Another typical response was to be afraid of having to support too high expenses for their own pockets. Other popular answers were: “nobody saw me” and, also, why “nobody ever puts up notes anyway”.